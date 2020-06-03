UrduPoint.com
ADNEC Celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, Highlighting The Importance Of The Business Tourism Sector

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:30 PM

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlighting the importance of the business tourism sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd June 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, a subsidiary of ADQ, today celebrated Global Exhibitions Day.

This year, organisations are globally participating in the day in a series of interactive online campaigns and activities. The day highlights the importance of business tourism as a pivotal driver of economic activity, increasing national income, and contributing to achieving sustainable economic development.

Through its exhibition centres of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and the Al Ain Convention Centre in the UAE, and the ExCeL London Centre in the capital of the United Kingdom, ADNEC supports the development of the global exhibitions industry. In addition, the company seeks to support the development march of the UAE in a variety of sectors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and its subsidiaries, said: "ADNEC is celebrating Global Exhibitions Day, which has been organised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. We do so as ADNEC robustly supports this dynamic sector as a driver of economic and social development.

ADNEC has succeeded in setting new standards of excellence and fulfilling its role as a driver of economic growth as we help further the goals of Abu Dhabi Plan, the economic vision of the capital for 2030, through hosting and organising a range of specialised international events."

"In spite of the challenges which the exhibitions sector is facing at the moment, ADNEC will endeavour to develop solutions that meet our partners and clients’ needs, and also offer fresh ideas that will motivate them to participate and promote their business in more innovative ways, as we look to the resumption of exhibitions in the near future."

ADNEC continues to focus on its role in contributing to national economic growth, alongside recognising its role in promoting the leading position in the business tourism sector at a local, regional, and international level. Through providing an integrated portfolio of world-class facilities and services, the company seeks to offer efficient and flexible offerings to all events hosted at its centres, to guarantee their success. ADNEC seeks to highlight Abu Dhabi’s offering as a preferred destination for specialised exhibition and conference organisers.

