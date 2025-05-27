Open Menu

ADNEC Centre Al Ain Prepares To Host Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) ADNEC Centre Al Ain is gearing up to host the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Taking place from 28th to 31st May, the event will serve as a national platform bringing together decision-makers, experts, investors and industry leaders to advance the UAE’s agricultural sector, promote sustainable practices and strengthen the country’s long-term food security strategy in alignment with its forward-looking vision.

The event will span the full indoor and outdoor areas of ADNEC Centre Al Ain and is expected to attract thousands of visitors over four-day. As a dedicated agriculture-focused event, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 aims to accelerate the development of the UAE’s agricultural industry, enhance sustainable farming methods and contribute to the national food security agenda.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain provides an ideal platform for trade exhibitions seeking growth and increased engagement between buyers and sellers. The event will be delivered to world-class standards through comprehensive support and worldclass planning, with ADNEC Centre Al Ain’s specialist teams working closely with organisers to ensure success from concept to execution.

The operations team played a pivotal role in optimising the venue layout for visitor flow and accessibility, while logistics and technical teams oversaw the installation of key infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of safety, sustainability and efficiency.

By hosting the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, ADNEC Group continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for growth in strategic sectors, supporting the UAE’s economic diversification, strengthening food resilience and fostering knowledge exchange in sustainable agriculture.

In line with the UAE’s visionary leadership, Al Ain is rapidly emerging as a hub for business, cultural and heritage tourism. The city is increasingly recognised as a destination for impactful, large-scale events, with ADNEC Centre Al Ain playing a vital role in this transformation by attracting and enabling major exhibitions, conferences and public initiatives. Community members across Al Ain are encouraged to attend and engage with this important national event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Business Agriculture UAE Hub May Event From Industry Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agri ..

ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibit ..

3 minutes ago
 Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway commence by M ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tar ..

Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

10 minutes ago
 ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in tw ..

ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in two days

10 minutes ago
 Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbe ..

Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

10 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minis ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media ..

18 minutes ago
Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of ..

Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of RIJSA

12 minutes ago
 ‘Bangladesh can beat any team if we play good cr ..

‘Bangladesh can beat any team if we play good cricket’, believes Litton Das

12 minutes ago
 Rotary Int'l delegation calls on Governor Punjab

Rotary Int'l delegation calls on Governor Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure na ..

Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Busine ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Business Forum

33 minutes ago
 PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwa ..

PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East