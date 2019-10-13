ADNEC completes preparations for 2nd edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, has completed preparations for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS, 2019, which will run from 16th-19th October, 2019, the event’s organising committee announced at a press conference held today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council.

The press briefing was attended by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Group; Saeed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of IDEX; Ahmed Mubarak Al Qemzi, Section Head - Procedures, Maritime Policy Division at the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi; Nasser Al Dhaheri, Race Department Manager at Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, along with several senior officials from different public and private entities.

"Within a short span of time since its inception, the ADIBS successfully attracted prominent international Names in the leisure marine sector and received overwhelming response from leading local, regional and international companies to participate in its activities. We also have dedicated a pavilion to host UAE national companies to showcase their latest products and demonstrate the level of progress they have achieved in the leisure marine industry," said Khalifa Al Qubaisi.

Saeed Al Mansouri added, "The upcoming edition will witness a remarkable growth, in terms of total exhibition space, from 31,000 square metres in 2018 to 40,000 square metres this year, representing a 29 percent increase.

The event will also draw the participation of 284 companies and exhibitors, compared to 270 in 2018, registering a five percent growth."

Al Mansouri thanked the main partners and sponsors of the show, including its strategic partner, the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi; Supporting Partner, Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority; Gold Sponsor, Al Suwaidi Marine; Supporting Partner, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club; official sponsor of the UAE pavilion, the Captains Club; Associate Partner, Abu Dhabi Ports; and official healthcare provider, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The ADIBS 2019 will be a unique blend of state-of-the-art yachts and international leisure marine, alongside the UAE’s rich maritime history. Visitors will also be able to enjoy virtual reality fishing or be active on the water with powerboat training, as well as learn from top fishing experts.

Over its three-day run, the exhibition will welcome visitors, professionals and families. Taking place at the ADNEC Marina and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre halls, the event is set to see over 25,000 visitors.