UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNEC Completes Preparations For 2nd Edition Of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

ADNEC completes preparations for 2nd edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, has completed preparations for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS, 2019, which will run from 16th-19th October, 2019, the event’s organising committee announced at a press conference held today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council.

The press briefing was attended by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Group; Saeed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of IDEX; Ahmed Mubarak Al Qemzi, Section Head - Procedures, Maritime Policy Division at the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi; Nasser Al Dhaheri, Race Department Manager at Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, along with several senior officials from different public and private entities.

"Within a short span of time since its inception, the ADIBS successfully attracted prominent international Names in the leisure marine sector and received overwhelming response from leading local, regional and international companies to participate in its activities. We also have dedicated a pavilion to host UAE national companies to showcase their latest products and demonstrate the level of progress they have achieved in the leisure marine industry," said Khalifa Al Qubaisi.

Saeed Al Mansouri added, "The upcoming edition will witness a remarkable growth, in terms of total exhibition space, from 31,000 square metres in 2018 to 40,000 square metres this year, representing a 29 percent increase.

The event will also draw the participation of 284 companies and exhibitors, compared to 270 in 2018, registering a five percent growth."

Al Mansouri thanked the main partners and sponsors of the show, including its strategic partner, the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi; Supporting Partner, Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority; Gold Sponsor, Al Suwaidi Marine; Supporting Partner, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club; official sponsor of the UAE pavilion, the Captains Club; Associate Partner, Abu Dhabi Ports; and official healthcare provider, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The ADIBS 2019 will be a unique blend of state-of-the-art yachts and international leisure marine, alongside the UAE’s rich maritime history. Visitors will also be able to enjoy virtual reality fishing or be active on the water with powerboat training, as well as learn from top fishing experts.

Over its three-day run, the exhibition will welcome visitors, professionals and families. Taking place at the ADNEC Marina and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre halls, the event is set to see over 25,000 visitors.

Related Topics

Sports Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Progress October 2018 2019 Gold Event From Industry Top Race

Recent Stories

National Election Committee announces final result ..

46 minutes ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

2 hours ago

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.