ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increase business opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Expo Tel Aviv, Israel’s leading exhibition centre, will partner towards fostering further collaboration and cooperation in the regional business tourism sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will forge a relationship between the leading exhibition centres, enhancing their respective new business pipelines and increasing opportunities for collaboration at both venues.

The MoU demonstrates the wider spirit of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The agreement took place at a virtual signing ceremony between Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, and Tamir Dayan, CEO of Expo Tel Aviv.

Commenting on the agreement, Humaid Al Dhaheri said, "Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote. This strategic partnership showcases ADNEC’s efforts in fostering intraregional cooperation and will offer new developments for the transfer of knowledge to local audiences. Through this partnership, we aim to foster innovation and business opportunities between our two nations."

Al Dhaheri added, "Additionally, this partnership will continue to boost ADNEC’s leading status as a key destination for business tourism. Our efforts to identify opportunities for collaboration with a range of regional and global partners are ongoing, strengthening the middle East’s and the world’s business tourism sector."

For his part, Tamir Dayan commented, "The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and Expo Tel Aviv provide models for regional leadership in the business tourism sector. Our mutual expertise in the design, delivery, and execution of world-class events makes us natural partners.

Israel and The Emirates will probably be the first countries in the world to be vaccinated against the corona virus and lead the exhibitions industry forward and now through this MoU , we are aiming to foster our cooperation, providing further opportunities for the transfer of knowledge and expertise between our two entities. My colleagues and I look forward to working with our Emirati partners in identifying and capitalising on new opportunities for the Middle East’s business tourism sector, and welcoming new visitors from the UAE and beyond in Tel Aviv."

ADNEC is committed to fostering regional collaboration in the business tourism and events sector, as witnessed by the range of agreements and partnerships that have been signed with other countries in the Middle East. ADNEC continues to focus on fostering greater outreach opportunities with event organisers and associations in Israel, following the historic signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which provided new opportunities for pan-regional collaboration and cooperation.

Municipally owned Expo Tel Aviv is the foremost international convention centre in Israel’s leading city of commerce and culture. The centre hosts approximately 400 events every year, including local and international conventions and exhibitions, along with events, fairs, and shows. Established in 1933, the Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Centre boasts eight pavilions and 20 conference halls, 45,000 sqm of exhibition and conference space. A 400 room hotel is currently in development. Expo Tel Aviv welcomes over 3 million visitors each year. Expo Tel Aviv proudly hosted the 2019 Eurovision Contest which was broadcasted to 200 million viewers around the world.