ADNEC finalises preparations for ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced it has finalised its preparations to host the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference (ADIPEC) from November 15th to 18th, 2021.

Held under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nayhan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest, and most influential meeting points for oil and gas professionals, industry stakeholders and experts.

The event further cements ADNEC’s ongoing efforts to showcase their expertise in business tourism while highlighting their ability to attract and to successfully host leading international exhibitions and conferences.

The event also further displays ADNEC’s world-class infrastructure and ability to host mega events with the use of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC provides an ideal platform for industry people from within the petroleum industry to meet and to make key decisions.

The event is expected to see over 100,000 attendees, 2,000 plus exhibiting companies from 26 international pavilions across the globe showcasing the latest products, services and technologies during the four day event ADIPEC will see 51 national and international oil companies, along with over 1,000 speakers from around the world participate in more than 160 strategic conference sessions.