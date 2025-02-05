ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) ADNEC Group has signed an agreement with Calidus, an Emirati company specialising in advanced defence design and manufacturing, to become the main sponsor of the International Defence Conference & Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

The event will take place from 17th to 21st February at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi, in strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council.

IDEX and NAVDEX are prominent global platforms for showcasing cutting-edge technological innovations and promoting collaboration in the defence and security sectors. These exhibitions strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key global hub for defence and advanced technology. They will bring together senior industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the world to explore the latest developments in military technologies and work towards global security and stability.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, “Our collaboration with Calidus as a Principal Sponsor reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting innovation and leadership in the defence industry. Our shared goal is to establish Abu Dhabi as a global centre of excellence in defence and security, in line with the UAE’s long-term strategic vision.”

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, CEO of Calidus, added, “As a leading Emirati defence design and manufacturing company, we are proud to participate as a Principal Sponsor of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.

We are excited to showcase our latest innovations, unveiling eight new products that reflect a decade of excellence and innovation in the national defence industry.”

Dr. Alblooshi added that this year Calidus will have its largest participation in the history of the exhibition, with the company’s exhibition space doubling compared to 2023. “All of our products and innovations are 100 per cent Emirati, aligned with our commitment to supporting national talent and developing Emirati cadres through advanced training programmes. This is in line with the vision of our wise leadership to strengthen national capabilities and prepare a distinguished generation of innovators,” he pointed out.

During the event, Calidus will unveil a new brand identity, showcasing its ambition to develop advanced defence technologies that meet the needs of customers regionally and globally.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Calidus specialises in air and land defence industries, offering innovative, high-quality solutions to customers worldwide.

The IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions will reinforce Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a regional and global defence hub. The 2025 edition is expected to see record-breaking exhibition space and participation, with a special emphasis on promoting innovative military solutions locally and globally.