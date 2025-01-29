ADNEC Group announces strategic partnership with EDGE Group to sponsor IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

- Home
Published January 29, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced that EDGE Group will be a strategic partner for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, which will be held under the Patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 17-21 February 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
As the world’s premier tri-service defence exhibition and conference, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 offers a global hub for innovation and partnerships within the defence industry.
By bringing global leaders, policymakers, and experts together and offering visitors and exhibitors with a 360-degree survey of the latest defence technologies, IDEX and NAVDEX drive the advance of the defence landscape under a unified narrative to enhance future global security.
Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will serve as platforms for a premier global gathering of the defence and security sectors.
In the presence of many senior government decision makers, diplomats and elite international companies, innovators and businesses will be able to connect with investors, network with executives, and form new partnerships.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Partnering with EDGE Group, a local and regional technology leader, marks an important milestone in our efforts to elevate IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. IDEX and NAVDEX reflects ADNEC Group’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in defence, driving critical sectors and diversifying our national economy in alignment with our wise leadership's vision. With EDGE Group's support, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will serve as a global platform connecting decision-makers, innovators, and security providers from around the world.”
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “IDEX 2025 is a critical platform for EDGE to highlight our advancements across key domains and to connect with global industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. This year, we are showcasing over 200 solutions spanning air, land, sea, cyber, electronic warfare, and space – double the number presented at IDEX 2023. As a strategic partner, IDEX offers EDGE the opportunity to demonstrate our role in shaping the future of defence technologies while fostering partnerships that drive innovation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced industries.”
