ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Building on the success Q1, ADNEC Group continues to excel in 2025, welcoming thousands of visitors, including ministers, key decision-makers, and Heads of State to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Q2 of 2025 Calendar features a diverse lineup of transformative events spanning finance, government, sports, energy, consumer, defence, cultural heritage, technology and innovation, manufacturing, healthcare, education and entertainment.

This broad scope reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for collaboration and innovation, driving solutions to pressing challenges and unlocking new opportunities.

January began with the Ataya Exhibition starting the year, along with the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week featuring the Zayed Sustainability prize Awards Ceremony and World Future Energy Summit (WFES), which gathered nearly 42,000 policymakers and innovators to drive progress in renewable energy and climate action. Taking place annually at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, WFES has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for collaboration, innovation, and action in sustainability and clean energy, attracting policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators from across the globe.

Additionally, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi successfully hosted a dynamic lineup of events, including the Paper & Tissue Show, The Crucible Fitness Competition, Al Thuraya Exhibition, and The Gulf Bride Show. These exhibitions brought together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts, highlighting advancements in their respective sectors. From innovative solutions in paper and tissue manufacturing to high-energy fitness challenges, luxury bridal fashion, and cultural showcases, these events underscored ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s role as a premier destination for diverse and impactful exhibitions.

In February, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi welcomed the largest edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX). These globally renowned events attracted over 200,000 defence leaders, Heads of State and decision makers to explore cutting-edge technologies and build strategic alliances. With a focus on innovations across land, air, sea and space, IDEX and NAVDEX serve as critical platforms for addressing emerging security challenges with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected.

With the holy month of Ramadan taking place throughout March, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is hosted a series consumer and public events such as the Capital Majlis and the Ramadan and Eid exhibition. The Eid exhibition showcased companies from the Gulf, Asia, and Arab regions displaying an array of fashion, accessories, perfumes and other gifting items.

April features a packed and diverse schedule of events at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The 8th edition of the Gulf & Indian Ocean Hotel Investors’ Summit (GIOHIS) will take place from 7 to 8 April, focusing on hotel real estate investors, developers, and franchisees. Running concurrently, the Annual Investment Meeting Congress will be held from 7 to 9 April, offering a premier investment platform in the middle East aimed at driving positive change, fostering solidarity, and strengthening economic ties among nations.

Also, from 7 to 9 April, the World Local Production Forum will be hosted under the theme “Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development.” Meanwhile, the World Crisis & Emergency Management Summit, taking place from 8 to 9 April, will highlight the UAE’s commitment to enhancing global emergency and crisis preparedness.

From 10 to 11 April, the 16th Wound Healing Congress 2025 will bring together wound care specialists, researchers, educators, and industry leaders for global knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Rounding out the month’s activities, the A2RL Drone Racing Competition will take place on 11 and 12 April, featuring an exhilarating autonomous drone race where AI-powered drones navigate complex courses with minimal sensors.

From 15 to 17 April, the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week will bring together healthcare leaders, policymakers, stakeholders and disruptors from around the world to shape the future of healthcare. The Education Interface 2025 will take place from 17 to 18 April, exploring academic disciplines that align with the evolving demands of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s future labour market.

The Middle East Film & Comic Con will take place from 18 to 20 April, featuring some of the world's biggest brands in Film, tv, Sci-Fi, Animation, Manga, Comics and Collectibles. Attendees can explore a diverse array of interests, connecting with fellow enthusiasts and discovering new trends in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment and pop culture. The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, the MENA region’s largest annual event dedicated to shaping the future of electronic mobility will run from 21 to 23 April. The 33rd annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will take place from 25 to 5 May, attracting thousands of visitors to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) will begin on 28 April and run until 2 May, providing a chance for attendees to interact with local aviation dignitaries, specialists and IFATCA’s Industry Partners. From 4 to 8 May, the Progress in Electromagnetics Research Symposium is a highly selective multidisciplinary journal with a mission to publish ground-breaking, high-quality, and new research will gather

May will also mark the highly anticipated debut of Make It In the Emirates Forum at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This landmark event will spotlight industrial innovation and investment opportunities, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to economic diversification. Additionally, the month will feature the World Utilities Congress, addressing the future of global energy and utilities; and IntraLogisteX, connecting supply chain and logistics providers with industry professionals seeking cutting-edge solutions.

Ending the H1 of 2025 will be the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS), the region's largest event of its kind indoor sporting event encouraging a healthy lifestyle through sports and exercise during hot summer months. From 8 June to 21 August, ADSS offers activities for all ages and fitness levels, turning the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi into a sporting hub for family fun and fitness.

These events will significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of the Emirate, supporting its vision for sustainable growth and economic diversification, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for world-class events and strategic opportunities. They drive growth across multiple sectors, including tourism, hospitality, logistics, and cultural industries, while enabling local businesses to access global markets. This vibrant ecosystem promotes knowledge exchange, innovation, and economic diversification, leaving a legacy that resonates far beyond the event space.

As 2025 unfolds, ADNEC Group remains steadfast in ensuring these events deliver meaningful outcomes. Through innovation, collaboration, and excellence, the Emirate continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for industries, ideas, and opportunities that shape the future.

