ADNEC Group Launches Charter Flights To Europe, Central Asia To Attract Tourists To Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2023) ADNEC Group, through its tourism arm Tourism 365, has launched new charter flight services in the UAE, enhancing travel options for international tourists from multiple destinations while propelling the UAE's hospitality offering and reputation as a premier global destination.

This new service, available from Europe and central Asia, is poised to increase visitor arrivals to the UAE, while further solidifying ADNEC Group's position as a key player in the regional tourism sector.

The new charter service complements the group's wider hospitality offering, supporting the travel industry's role in the nation's economic growth, a sector expected to represent nearly 10 percent of the UAE's total economy in 2023.

Charter flights have been launched by Tourism 365 from high demand and non-commercially operated international markets. Hundreds of travellers are expected to experience Tourism 365's new service this year alone.

Emerging source markets boosting arrivals into Abu Dhabi include Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Tajikistan through its Tour Operators Market like Easy Booking from Central Asia.

This October, the German market will also benefit from the launch of weekly charter operations to Abu Dhabi from airports including Leipzig, Nuremberg and Cologne Through Own Tour Operator Capital Holidays.

The charter flights will complement the existing direct commercial flight network.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "Our strategic ongoing goal is to boost the UAE tourism sector's contribution to national economic growth through enhancing the offering and capabilities of the sector.

"Tourism 365's ongoing growth and service diversification has the power to further increase tourist arrivals and diversify the source markets, increasing the international footprint of travellers visiting the UAE. ADNEC Group continues to successfully collaborate with tour operators to attract increasing visitor numbers to Abu Dhabi, highlighting the world-class tourist experiences in the nation's capital."

Roula Jouny, CEO of Tourism 365, stated that the new charter flight services, complemented by the tourism packages, not only welcome an increasing number of visitors to experience the wonders of Abu Dhabi but also contribute to ADNEC Group's goal of growing the tourism sector's part in the nation's economic growth.

