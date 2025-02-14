Open Menu

ADNEC Group Launches First Global Hub For Developing Defence Strategies Against CBRNE Threats At IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council and organised by the Chemical Defence Command of the Ministry of Defence, has launched CBRNE Hub, a new initiative at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

Located in a dedicated space in Hall 14 of IDEX, the CBRNE Hub aims to foster innovation, knowledge exchange, and international collaboration by establishing the first global platform that brings together leaders, experts, decision-makers, and leading companies to develop defence strategies against CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) threats.
This unique platform will provide an exceptional opportunity to engage with industry leaders and discuss cutting-edge innovations and solutions. Participating companies will showcase the latest products and advanced technologies, including detection, monitoring, containment, and risk mitigation tools, as well as digital solutions and unmanned technologies for countering CBRNE threats.

The CBRNE Hub will feature a number of renowned global leaders and specialised experts who will discuss emerging trends and challenges while presenting the latest solutions for preparedness and response to CBRNE threats.

Additionally, the hub will host training programmes and workshops designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge for effectively managing CBRNE incidents.

The Chemical Defence Command of the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with the Civil Defence Authority, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Energy, and participating companies, will organise awareness workshops to educate attendees on CBRNE threats.

The initiative will also foster creativity and exceptional networking opportunities, attracting military leaders, experts, and specialists from 13 countries and 38 companies and institutions.

The Hub is expected to attract high-profile international participants, including military leaders, defence experts, industry professionals, and policymakers, alongside Ministers of Defence and senior decision-makers. The goal is to enhance cooperation, drive innovation, and strengthen strategic preparedness in global security.

The CBRNE Hub will present solutions to chemical threats, including impact mitigation, containment, and decontamination. It will also address biological weapon threats, focusing on monitoring and rapid response measures. Furthermore, it will enhance radiological detection and protection, tackle nuclear threats with a focus on detection, containment, and emergency response, and assess explosive threats by outlining strategies for neutralisation and mitigation.

