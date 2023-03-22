ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) ADNEC Group has been awarded with the BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification, a prestigious global certification offered by the British Standards Institution (BSI) to organisations that embrace innovation to drive continued growth in their operations and investments.

The certificate was received in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, as he welcomed a number of officials from the BSI at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

ADNEC Group is the first entity in the Exhibition Management sector worldwide to receive this prestigious certification, which is based on the international standard for innovation management ISO 56002.

The certification recognises ADNEC Group's ability to adapt to various customer requirements while maintaining continuity and efficiency in operations.

Commenting on the award, Al Dhaheri said, “Receiving this global certification reaffirms ADNEC Group's leading position in shaping the future of the global and regional business and leisure tourism sector. This certification is a testament to the Group’s efforts in adopting the best practices to ensure the achievement of outstanding results that exceed the expectations of partners, visitors, and exhibitors. It also comes in line with our commitment to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as the capital of business and leisure tourism in the region.”

Fiona Korte, BSI IMETA Product Certification Director, added, “Innovation is critical to long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

Achieving Kitemark certification for Innovation Management confirms that ADNEC have an innovation programme that delivers impact, their belief in continuous improvement and their dedication to excellence. On behalf of BSI, I would like to congratulate the ADNEC team on this achievement.”

In 2014, ADNEC Group developed a clear strategy to create value through innovation, by launching several programmes and initiatives that have achieved outstanding results and met the Group’s objectives.

As part of this strategy, ADNEC Group launched an Innovation Lab in 2016, which offers the ideal environment that fosters creative thinking, encourages innovation and serves as a platform to exchange ideas, make effective decisions, and provide solutions that meet partners’ aspirations.

In addition, ADNEC Group was awarded the European Innovation Management System Standard CEN/TS 16555-1 certification from the UK's Lloyd's Register, becoming the first organisation in the business tourism sector to receive this global certification. The Group was also ranked in the top 10 entities in Abu Dhabi for innovation and future foresight in 2017.

As part of the Innovation Challenge in 2019, ADNEC Group won two international innovation awards from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), in the Innovation in Customer Experience and Innovation in Circular Economy categories.