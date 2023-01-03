ADNEC Group signs cooperation agreement with Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) ADNEC Group has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), to enhance cooperation and support the conference and events sector specialising in defence and security.

The agreement was signed at ECSSR’s headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and senior officials from the two sides.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will work to exchange knowledge and expertise, and benefit from ADNEC Group's track record in hosting world-class events. The two parties will also utilise all capabilities and resources to provide an ideal platform for transferring and localizing knowledge in the fields of defence and security.

Al Nuaimi said, “We are pleased of our collaboration with ADNEC Group, which has a proven track record in organising and hosting some of the largest events in the region and the world, which contributes to establishing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for the largest events.

We look forward to working together to exchange experiences and best practices that have a positive social and economic impact on the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

For his part, Al Dhaheri commented, “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with the ECSSR and look forward to strengthening the framework of cooperation to support conferences in the fields of defence and security. The partnership comes in line with ADNEC Group’s strategic directions to support knowledge transfer and the exchange of experiences to contribute to the development of national competencies in key sectors in the UAE.”

The ECSSR specialises in research and studies, providing in-depth analytical studies as part of its research activities. As part of its role, the ECSSR collects information and data for researchers and decision-makers, and uses systematic methods to study contemporary issues and their implications on the UAE, the Arab Gulf region, and the middle East. The Centre also studies international economic issues of interest to the UAE and the Arab Gulf region.