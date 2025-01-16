ADNEC Group signs Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Positive Zero to accelerate clean energy transition

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, an international leader in managing and developing strategic assets, exhibitions, and events, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Positive Zero, the middle East’s leading decarbonisation and energy transition provider, for the installation of a Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system on the roof of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed during the World Future Energy Summit at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero. The signing was witnessed by key representatives from both organisations.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said, “ADNEC Group’s agreement with Positive Zero exemplifies our commitment to sustainability. By integrating clean energy into our operations, we are setting new benchmarks for the industry while aligning with our sustainability endeavours and the broader UAE vision and ambitions. This agreement reinforces our commitment to achieving Net Zero and aligns with our Carbon Transition Plans.”

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain said, “We are honoured to have been selected by the team at ADNEC, one of the world’s most recognizable conference centres, and one that hosts our industry’s most renowned events, namely WFES and ADIPEC. At Positive Zero, we help businesses decarbonize through clean and efficient energy solutions that transform how they generate, manage and consume power. By supporting ADNEC Group’s Carbon Transition Plans, we are collectively accelerating the UAE’s energy transition ambitions.

This agreement will be managed by Positive Zero’s Generation arm (SirajPower) and will span a 15-year period with a 5 Mega-Watt Peak (MWp) installed capacity of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels. This project will cover an expansive 21,620 square metres utilising the roof area of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Once operational by the end of the year, the system will cover 30% of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s yearly electricity demand. This initiative is expected to reduce equivalent CO2 emissions by nearly 6,000 metric tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of powering 1,250 homes with electricity for one year.

As part of this alignment, ADNEC Group has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2045. To realise these commitments, and in alignment with its Sustainability and ESG strategy, ADNEC Group has developed a comprehensive Net Zero Transition Plan, which includes implementing cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices across all its operations. The organisation has already made significant progress by introducing state-of-the-art solutions to optimise efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

This strategic initiative reinforces ADNEC Group’s position as a pioneer in sustainable event management, significantly reducing the environmental impact of major exhibitions and events hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. By integrating solar energy into its operations, ADNEC Group continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s clean energy transition and contributing to national sustainability goals.