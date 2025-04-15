ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People accreditations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced that it has received Gold for the ‘We invest in people’ accreditation and Silver for the ‘We invest in wellbeing’ accreditation, two prestigious awards presented by Investors in People (IIP).

These accolades are in recognition of the Group’s commitment to excellence in people management and continuous improvement in workplace practices.

These three-year accreditations are presented to companies that can demonstrate a clear commitment to its people, fostering a culture of continued engagement, development and wellbeing. They are recognised in more than 60 countries across the world as the benchmark for people management and their wellbeing and is one of the highest awards an organisation can achieve.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Receiving these prestigious global awards reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy of investing in human capital, which remains the cornerstone of all programmes and activities across our diverse business sectors. These awards are not only a recognition of our human capital practices but also a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.”

Saeed Al Shamisi, Chief Human Capital Officer of ADNEC Group, said, “At ADNEC Group, our people are our greatest asset, and these accreditations are a proud reflection of the culture we have built that empowers our employees, values their wellbeing and supports their growth.

Achieving both the accreditation from Investors in People demonstrates our commitment to fostering an environment where our teams thrive and contribute to our shared success.”

ADNEC Group’s achievement of the Gold and Silver Awards goes beyond simply meeting the global Investors in People standards set by the programme. The Group exceeded these benchmarks during the assessment of its practices, policies, and overall approach to investing in its people and their wellbeing.

These awards reflect ADNEC Group’s outstanding commitment to empowering employees, fostering an inclusive culture, and driving performance through effective leadership and management practices.

Receiving both awards from Investors in People serves as a world-class mark of quality and an international benchmark that measures excellence in human resources practices to achieve business objectives and strategic goals.

Established in the United Kingdom in 1991, this quality standard focuses on enhancing organisational performance by assessing the performance of teams and individuals.