ADNEC Group Wins Gold, Silver Investors In People Accreditations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 07:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced that it has received Gold for the ‘We invest in people’ accreditation and Silver for the ‘We invest in wellbeing’ accreditation, two prestigious awards presented by Investors in People (IIP).
These accolades are in recognition of the Group’s commitment to excellence in people management and continuous improvement in workplace practices.
These three-year accreditations are presented to companies that can demonstrate a clear commitment to its people, fostering a culture of continued engagement, development and wellbeing. They are recognised in more than 60 countries across the world as the benchmark for people management and their wellbeing and is one of the highest awards an organisation can achieve.
Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Receiving these prestigious global awards reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy of investing in human capital, which remains the cornerstone of all programmes and activities across our diverse business sectors. These awards are not only a recognition of our human capital practices but also a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.”
Saeed Al Shamisi, Chief Human Capital Officer of ADNEC Group, said, “At ADNEC Group, our people are our greatest asset, and these accreditations are a proud reflection of the culture we have built that empowers our employees, values their wellbeing and supports their growth.
Achieving both the accreditation from Investors in People demonstrates our commitment to fostering an environment where our teams thrive and contribute to our shared success.”
ADNEC Group’s achievement of the Gold and Silver Awards goes beyond simply meeting the global Investors in People standards set by the programme. The Group exceeded these benchmarks during the assessment of its practices, policies, and overall approach to investing in its people and their wellbeing.
These awards reflect ADNEC Group’s outstanding commitment to empowering employees, fostering an inclusive culture, and driving performance through effective leadership and management practices.
Receiving both awards from Investors in People serves as a world-class mark of quality and an international benchmark that measures excellence in human resources practices to achieve business objectives and strategic goals.
Established in the United Kingdom in 1991, this quality standard focuses on enhancing organisational performance by assessing the performance of teams and individuals.
Recent Stories
17 countries participate in SCRF 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health ..
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for ..
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedon ..
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnershi ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES
ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People accreditations
Emirates SkyCargo further expands network to Narita International Airport, Japan
More Stories From Middle East
-
17 countries participate in SCRF 20251 minute ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 20252 minutes ago
-
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for third consecutive Ye ..2 minutes ago
-
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedonia2 minutes ago
-
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values2 minutes ago
-
Iraq discusses measures to end UNAMI's mission3 minutes ago
-
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership3 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation3 minutes ago
-
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES3 minutes ago
-
UAE’s location offers strategic edge amid changing global trade dynamics: Coface3 minutes ago