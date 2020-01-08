ADNEC introduces AvidBot to further environmental conservation efforts for supporting services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) In line with its mission to promote sustainability, innovation and new technologies, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, has invested in autonomous cleaning robots, AvidBot, demonstrating an innovative approach to the ADNEC’s continuous commitment to moving forward in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.

Using less water to clean floors, the robots can discreetly and efficiently ensure the high standard of cleanliness that the ADNEC consistently provides. Additionally, due to the high profile and professional standards of the events that the company hosts, the exhibition centre can remain clean without visitors being aware of the maintenance taking place. The company is the first in the region to use the AvidBot version 1.7, which is smarter and faster with a 3D camera.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "We are very proud to introduce the effective use of the AvidBot at the ADNEC.

At SIAL middle East 2019, the robot allowed visitors to enjoy the clean space throughout the day. The ADNEC is committed to sustainable initiatives and the AvidBot is another way in which we have continued to demonstrate this."

One of the key sustainable drivers within the ADNEC, Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer said, "We are extremely happy to introduce our new AvidBot as it is an important part of our journey as a sustainable venue. As we are considered one of the leading exhibition centres in the region to get involved in environmental practices and as a green venue, we are always looking toward to the future in terms of introducing new sustainable initiatives. By introducing the robots, we are setting a new trend in saving both energy and water."

The ADNEC has promoted sustainability as an important part of internal corporate life daily and has a dedicated team implementing new innovative and appropriate initiatives.