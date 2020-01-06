UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNEC Kicks-off 2020 With Major Events Throughout January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, is set to host major events, at both the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention centre this January.

Also taking place in the nation's capital is Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, from 11th to 18th January. The global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development brings together a unique mixture of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.

As part of ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit, WFES, will be taking place at ADNEC from 13th to 16th January.

WFES is a global industry platform connecting business and innovation in energy, clean technology and efficiency for a sustainable future.

From 22nd to 25th January, ADNEC will also host BRIDE Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading lifestyle event with spectacular fashion displays, interactive lifestyle stations, and access to all the latest must-haves in beauty, luxury, and bridal celebrations. The event will also give visitors the chance to witness exclusive fashion shows and red-carpet events featuring world-renowned designers, beauty experts, and top-notch influencers.

The Health, Fitness and Fun Festival, HFFF, will take place at ADNEC from 22nd to 25th January. The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, will see four days of compact activities at not to be missed.

Tawdheef 2020 will also take place at ADNEC from 27th to 29th January. Now in its 14th year, Tawdheef serves the purpose of supporting the Government mandate in boosting the share of UAE Nationals in the workforce by matching qualified Emirati talents and national job aspirants with recruiters and hiring managers from leading organisations in the public and private sectors. The event also introduces additional strategic engagements to support some of the critical elements of the nation’s priorities, with particular focus on fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The Al Ain Convention Centre will host key events in January including the New Look Exhibition from 28th January to 1st February.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Job January February Women 2020 Family Event All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Merkel Conduct Phone Call Over Situation ..

14 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Afghanistan Bass Steps Down After ..

14 minutes ago

Houbara Bustard population census shows slight dec ..

15 minutes ago

Ayesha Omar reveals she faced harassment in her ca ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Air Force celebrates &#039;Air Force and Defen ..

31 minutes ago

5092 held for making, flying kites in 2019

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.