ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, is set to host major events, at both the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention centre this January.

Also taking place in the nation's capital is Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, from 11th to 18th January. The global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development brings together a unique mixture of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.

As part of ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit, WFES, will be taking place at ADNEC from 13th to 16th January.

WFES is a global industry platform connecting business and innovation in energy, clean technology and efficiency for a sustainable future.

From 22nd to 25th January, ADNEC will also host BRIDE Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading lifestyle event with spectacular fashion displays, interactive lifestyle stations, and access to all the latest must-haves in beauty, luxury, and bridal celebrations. The event will also give visitors the chance to witness exclusive fashion shows and red-carpet events featuring world-renowned designers, beauty experts, and top-notch influencers.

The Health, Fitness and Fun Festival, HFFF, will take place at ADNEC from 22nd to 25th January. The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, will see four days of compact activities at not to be missed.

Tawdheef 2020 will also take place at ADNEC from 27th to 29th January. Now in its 14th year, Tawdheef serves the purpose of supporting the Government mandate in boosting the share of UAE Nationals in the workforce by matching qualified Emirati talents and national job aspirants with recruiters and hiring managers from leading organisations in the public and private sectors. The event also introduces additional strategic engagements to support some of the critical elements of the nation’s priorities, with particular focus on fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The Al Ain Convention Centre will host key events in January including the New Look Exhibition from 28th January to 1st February.