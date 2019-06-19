UrduPoint.com
ADNEC Partakes In ICOMIA/IFBSO Conference

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

ADNEC partakes in ICOMIA/IFBSO Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, recently attended the International Council of Marine Industry Associations, ICOMIA, and International Federation of Boat Show Organisers, IFBSO, Conference alongside key industry stakeholders. During the conference, ADNEC promoted the 2019 edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS, preparations for which are currently underway in the UAE capital.

ADIBS is the first entity from the UAE to join IFBSO, an organisation that represents the world’s premier boat shows and provides best practice development for marine trade exhibitions worldwide.

ADNEC’s participation in the world-renowned conference that took place from 5th to 7th June in Split, Croatia, marks a strategic move in its efforts to raise the global profile of the highly anticipated event that will run from 16th to 19th October. The company highlighted the importance of the show to the international boating community, gained insight into global trends in the leisure marine and luxury yachting industries, and demonstrated its preparedness in hosting the leading event.

Alex Nicholl, said, "We were pleased to have attended our second ICOMIA/IFBSO Conference – the only platform that brings together international boat show organisers under one roof. The three-day event offered an ideal opportunity for us to learn from some of the most successful industry players in the world and identify best practices relevant to Abu Dhabi and the wider MENA region. The highlight for ADIBS was the speed networking workshop that enabled us to meet boat show organisers and representatives of maritime industry associations from across the globe."

Bengt Wallin, Senior board Member of IFBSO, said, "IFBSO is delighted to welcome ADIBS as a Candidate Member. We congratulate ADIBS on the achievement and wish the team success for the upcoming edition of the show, as well as many fruitful years as an IFBSO member."

Organised and hosted by ADNEC, the inaugural edition of ADIBS ran from 17th to 20th October 2018 at the purpose-built 31,000 square metre marina at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

