ADNEC receives ISO 22301 certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, has received ISO 22301:2012 certification for its Business Continuity Management System, BCMS, from the International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO. The recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to increasing organisational resilience.

As part of its ongoing quality journey, ADNEC has also aligned its Enterprise Risk Management System, ERMS, to the ISO 31000 standard.

Since 2012, the company has operated a BCMS that conforms to the UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, standard as well as to the ISO 22301 standard.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "The ISO certification gives ADNEC’s local and international partners the assurance that they are working with an organisation that has implemented globally accredited processes to protect its business-critical activities and has the required plans in place to respond promptly to any business disruptions.

"

He added, "Having confirmed its compliance with the ISO standard, ADNEC now seeks to integrate its BCMS with other management systems across the business. This system alignment aims to consolidate common resilience objectives, improve resource utilisation, and provide the management with a comprehensive and consistent view of the company’s performance across diverse areas."