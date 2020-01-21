ADNEC releases Q1 2020 line-up of leading industry events

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, is set to host leading industry events, at both the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre in the first quarter of 2020 in one of their busiest seasons yet.

Following on from a successful 2019 season, ADNEC aims to ensure a strong start to the new decade, continuing to promote Abu Dhabi as the region’s pioneering business tourism hub through hosting leading international exhibitions and conferences.

Commenting on a busy introduction to 2020, Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC, said, "Hosting such major international conferences and exhibitions highlight’s ADNEC’s position as one of the leading venues for such high profile events and delegations. It is testament to our well thought out approach and rapport with our clients that we are entering 2020 with one of our busiest quarters yet, with many exhibitions and conferences returning to our site following successful events with along with new events."

He added, "The profile of Abu Dhabi has also been enhanced as major destination for business tourism, something that is reflected in the diverse nature of events that we are hosting at ADNEC within the next few months. The capital city attracts many people from diverse backgrounds to anchor their key messages, to provide a platform for networking and to use world-class facilities at ADNEC to be able to deliver successful events across but not limited to the technology, culture, governance and hospitality sectors. We hope that the first three months of 2020 brings success and provides a platform for further milestones and achievements throughout the rest of the year".

Events in a busy three months for ADNEC, kicked off with the World Future Energy Summit, WFES, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week from January 13 to 16, with ADNEC hosting 33,500 visitors from 170 countries.

From January 22 to 25, ADNEC will host BRIDE Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading lifestyle event with fashion displays providing visitors the opportunity to witness exclusive fashion shows featuring world-renowned designers, beauty experts, and top-notch influencers.

ADNEC’s diverse portfolio of events further extend to the hosting of the Health, Fitness and Fun Festival, HFFF, which will take place at ADNEC from January 22 to 25. The event will see visitors explore the art of living healthier along with their families across four days of engaging activities.

Furthermore, TAWDHEEF 2020 will take place at ADNEC from January 27 to 29. This industry-leading event addresses fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the Emirati workplace through matching qualified Emirati talents and national job aspirants with recruiters and hiring managers.

February will see ADNEC host one of the biggest events of the Calendar year, The World Urban Forum, WUF, an open and inclusive platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanisation established by the United Nations in 2001. As a city that leads and shapes the discourse around sustainable urbanisation, high profile stakeholders and decision makers will gather in Abu Dhabi from the February 8 to 13 to collaborate through open and inclusive discussions and panels and the exchange of best practices and policies to efficiently grow urban communities across the world.

Following on from this keynote event, ADNEC will welcome during the period from the 23 to 25 February, global manufactures, industry experts and enthusiasts of the unmanned systems sector and simulation and training sectors from various countries in the world in Abu Dhabi to participate in the fourth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, unique platforms in the middle East for unmanned systems, simulation and training systems as well as robots and artificial intelligence.

Both exhibitions aim at shedding light on the latest innovations and technologies in these fields in front of a global audience that includes regional government delegations, as well as a group of agencies, specialised agencies and civil bodies.

The Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, will serve as a key highlight of the upcoming edition of UMEX that will take place from February 23 to 25. MBZIRC provides an ambitious and technologically demanding set of challenges, and is open to all teams from all countries. MBZIRC aims to inspire future robotics through innovative solutions and technological excellence. The event will also feature dedicated pavilions for robotics and artificial intelligence.

March will also see ADNEC host heavyweight industry exhibitions bringing focus, ideas and networking opportunities to Abu Dhabi. From March 8 to 12, the World Healing of Wound Societies Congress 2020, WUWHS, will be taking place at ADNEC. WUWHS 2020 will offer an extensive scientific programme and will be an important moment of cultural unity, an essential scientific round-table and professional exchange for wound care specialists from around the world.

March 9 to 10, will see the Global Forum of Innovations in Agriculture, GFIA; this event has emerged as a global authority on sustainable food production, driving innovation through exhibitions and conferences across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

March 9 to 11 will also see VIV MEA Exhibition come to ADNEC, the international trade show from feed to food for the Middle East and Africa and on March 9, ADNEC will host the Khalifa International Award for date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The Emirates Skills National Competition 2020 will be happening at ADNEC from March 15 to 17. The National Competition is the UAE premier event that celebrates the outstanding Emirati talents in technical and vocational skills inspiring the young generation to get passionate about new trades and embrace technology based career pathways.

From the March 17 to 19, the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilience, INSR),will highlight Abu Dhabi’s role as a leader in international security provisions. The event connects regional governments with international security solution providers to source the most innovative solutions, share best practices and explore the latest trends in national and cyber security.

VidCon the world’s largest event for fans, creators, executives, and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities will be on at ADNEC from March 25 to 28. VidCon offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential local and international content creators while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

From March 30 to 31 ADNEC will host the Moroccan Art and Culture Event which will offer visitors a great opportunity to explore Morocco's rich culture and heritage, through a journey that unveils the country’s eclectic traits in architecture, the Moroccan Heritage Museum, fashion, art, cuisine, contemporary storytelling and music.

ADNEC will also host the World Congress of Nephrology 2020, WCN, from March 26 to 29, the annual scientific, educational and networking meeting of the International Society of Nephrology, ISN, hosted together with the Emirates Medical Association of Nephrology Society, EMAN. The WCN features regionally relevant symposia, presentations, training programs and courses, and offers the latest science and state-of-the-art education in the field of nephrology.

Furthermore, Al Ain Convention Centre will host a range events throughout the next three months including the Spring Consumer Fair, Education and Future Jobs Expo and the Sajaya Royal Event.