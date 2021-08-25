ADNEC set to host plethora of leading industry events in H2 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the emirate’s premier event venue is gearing up to host a wide variety of world-class exhibitions, conferences and events in the UAE capital and has announced its Calendar for the rest of 2021.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC, said, "Hosting such major international conferences and exhibitions highlight’s ADNEC’s position as one of the leading venues for high profile events. Our readiness to host visitors and exhibitors from the UAE and beyond is driven by our continued investment in the latest facilities and business offerings."

"ADNEC continues its role as a pioneer, enhancing reputation of the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global business tourism destination. Orgaranising and hosting the upcoming events, reflects the company's readiness to welcome the visitors and exhibitors from the world. As we collaborate with our partners from the public and private sectors, our events are crafted to the highest standards, befitting the regional and international reputation of the UAE," he added.

Al Qubaisi continued, "By implementing preventative measures and protocols that protects and preserves the health and wellness of the public’s health, we are able to guarantee event attendees peace of mind and ensure that the infrastructure we have in place is appropriate for the needs for our clients’ business."

From 27th September to 3rd October, ADNEC will host the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The largest event of its kind in the middle East and Africa, ADIHEX will see thousands of falconers, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, end users, traders, and major buyers from around the world as well as the UAE and other regional countries.

ADNEC will also host and organise the third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) from 13th to 16th October. ADIBS’s is the UAE capital’s prestige yacht, leisure marine and fishing show and it will be the first boat show of the year and is the perfect platform to discover the latest ways to enjoy all aspects of marine leisure and watersports in and around Abu Dhabi.

The International Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS Abu Dhabi) will also be taking place at ADNEC from 26th to 30th October.

JWS Abu Dhabi attracts thousands of jewellery enthusiasts from across the UAE and the wider region to see many exciting brands and pieces of both watches and jewellery from around the world.

On 27th to 29th October, ADNEC will be hosting the Tawdheef Recruitment Show along with the Najah Education and Training event. Now in its 15th year, Tawdheef is the UAE’s leading Emiratisation platform supporting the Government mandate in boosting the share of UAE Nationals in the workforce in the public and private sectors by matching the HR requirements of cross-industries organisation with the qualified Emirati talents. Najah Education and Training event is the UAE’s leading higher education fair, supporting global universities with year round networking and engagements with students and parents, school teachers and counsellors across the region.

From November 15th to 18th, ADNEC will host the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) organised by DMG events. ADIPEC is the world’s most influential meeting place where oil, gas and energy companies and professionals will convene in-person, safely and securely, to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

The ViV MEA Exhibition, the international trade show from feed to food for Middle East and Africa, will take place at the venue from 23th to 25th November, and from 23th to 24th November. ADNEC will also hold the Global Forum in Innovation in Agriculture (GIFA, the region’s largest exhibition and conference dealing with innovations in sustainable agriculture across all types of food production.

The M&I Europe Winter 2021 Abu Dhabi will run from 6th to 8th December, and will see people from the MICE industry gather for four days of exciting business meetings and networking.

Finally, the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events, SIAL Middle East 2021, will be hosted and organsied by ADNEC from 7th to 9th December. SIAL Middle East brings together the retail, foodservice and beverage industries under one roof and welcomes thousands of professionals, including VIPs and hosted buyers.

The Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition, the world’s only dedicated B2B event for date palm fruit, will also be held alongside SIAL ME from 7th to 9th December.