UrduPoint.com

ADNEC To Host First Edition Of Auto Moto Exhibition In October 2022

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 30 2021: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will host the first edition of the ‘Auto Moto’ exhibition in October 2022, attracting major international companies specialising in the manufacture of car and bicycle equipment. The event will also showcase the latest technologies in the sector.

The hosting events comes as part of a strategic agreement between the event’s organiser, Top Speed, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC). Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC and Saeed Marzouki, Chairman of Top Speed, signed the MoU in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO, of ADNEC. Senior management and executives from both companies were also present for the signing.

As the car and bicycle equipment sector continues to witness increased demand and significant growth annually, ‘Auto Moto’ will provide an unmissable opportunity for industry specialists, enthusiasts and experts to come together to showcase their expertise and interest in the sector.

The exhibition will also feature a number of specialised events for amateurs and professionals in various sectors relevant to the industry, in addition to live and engaging performances.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC, said, "Our partnership with Top Speed aligns with ADNEC’s wider strategy to support the establishment and hosting of specialised events in diverse sectors, as well as further bolsters our commitment to collaborating with our partners in government and private sectors to ensure the successful organisation of their events.

Their trust in our work enables us to continually host, organise and produce events that are befitting the reputation and standing of Abu Dhabi as a global strategic hub for business tourism."

He added, "We are looking forward to this new exhibition, as it will add to our growing and expansive portfolio of events, and our expert teams are devoted to making sure the production of their event is in line with international best practices and standards. As we strive to deliver above and beyond for all our clients, ADNEC continues to showcase its competitiveness and ability to attract major international companies, experts and specialists across various industries through events like ‘Auto Moto’."

Saeed Marzouki, Chairman of Top Speed, said, "The organisation of this event is in response to the high and growing demand of dealerships and international companies specialising in this part of the world, and is a reflection of the great interest these companies have in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We are thrilled to welcome local, regional, and global experts to this event to showcase their latest technologies, offer valuable insights and bring this industry to the next level."

"This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for visitors and enthusiasts to learn more about the car and bicycle equipment in a global and interactive setting, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Abu Dhabi in October 2022."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Car Hub October November Event All From Government Agreement Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner vows to reclaim state land, amenity p ..

Commissioner vows to reclaim state land, amenity plots from grabbers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.