ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 30 2021: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will host the first edition of the ‘Auto Moto’ exhibition in October 2022, attracting major international companies specialising in the manufacture of car and bicycle equipment. The event will also showcase the latest technologies in the sector.

The hosting events comes as part of a strategic agreement between the event’s organiser, Top Speed, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC). Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC and Saeed Marzouki, Chairman of Top Speed, signed the MoU in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO, of ADNEC. Senior management and executives from both companies were also present for the signing.

As the car and bicycle equipment sector continues to witness increased demand and significant growth annually, ‘Auto Moto’ will provide an unmissable opportunity for industry specialists, enthusiasts and experts to come together to showcase their expertise and interest in the sector.

The exhibition will also feature a number of specialised events for amateurs and professionals in various sectors relevant to the industry, in addition to live and engaging performances.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC, said, "Our partnership with Top Speed aligns with ADNEC’s wider strategy to support the establishment and hosting of specialised events in diverse sectors, as well as further bolsters our commitment to collaborating with our partners in government and private sectors to ensure the successful organisation of their events.

Their trust in our work enables us to continually host, organise and produce events that are befitting the reputation and standing of Abu Dhabi as a global strategic hub for business tourism."

He added, "We are looking forward to this new exhibition, as it will add to our growing and expansive portfolio of events, and our expert teams are devoted to making sure the production of their event is in line with international best practices and standards. As we strive to deliver above and beyond for all our clients, ADNEC continues to showcase its competitiveness and ability to attract major international companies, experts and specialists across various industries through events like ‘Auto Moto’."

Saeed Marzouki, Chairman of Top Speed, said, "The organisation of this event is in response to the high and growing demand of dealerships and international companies specialising in this part of the world, and is a reflection of the great interest these companies have in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We are thrilled to welcome local, regional, and global experts to this event to showcase their latest technologies, offer valuable insights and bring this industry to the next level."

"This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for visitors and enthusiasts to learn more about the car and bicycle equipment in a global and interactive setting, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Abu Dhabi in October 2022."