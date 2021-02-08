ADNEC to oversee Anantara hotels in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), part of ADQ, announced today that it will now oversee Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

This brings the total number of hotels under ADNEC’s umbrella to five, including Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, and Aloft London Excel.

Jaap Kalkman, Chief Investor Officer at ADQ, said, "Moving Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resorts by Anantara under ADNEC’s portfolio provides greater scale and a broader platform for attracting business and leisure tourism to Abu Dhabi. We are confident that transferring the resorts will increase ADNEC’s competitive offering and allow it to create engaging new experiences for conference and exhibition attendees in the future."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented, "We are proud to welcome the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara to ADNEC’s hotels portfolio.

In addition to our award-winning exhibition and events business, we have a successful track record as a hotel owner and we partner with renowned international hotel operators to achieve the highest standards in hospitality. The addition of these two iconic hotels will further support our ability to increase the direct and indirect economic contributions of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, as well as confirm its position as the region’s capital of the business tourism sector."

Abu Dhabi is set to host a number of mega-events starting from February 2021, including IDEX and NAVDEX, which will stimulate demand for rooms and ensure hotels are operating at optimal capacity.

The resorts will join ADNEC’s portfolio of hotels and properties immediately.