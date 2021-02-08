UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNEC To Oversee Anantara Hotels In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

ADNEC to oversee Anantara hotels in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), part of ADQ, announced today that it will now oversee Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

This brings the total number of hotels under ADNEC’s umbrella to five, including Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, and Aloft London Excel.

Jaap Kalkman, Chief Investor Officer at ADQ, said, "Moving Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resorts by Anantara under ADNEC’s portfolio provides greater scale and a broader platform for attracting business and leisure tourism to Abu Dhabi. We are confident that transferring the resorts will increase ADNEC’s competitive offering and allow it to create engaging new experiences for conference and exhibition attendees in the future."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented, "We are proud to welcome the Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara to ADNEC’s hotels portfolio.

In addition to our award-winning exhibition and events business, we have a successful track record as a hotel owner and we partner with renowned international hotel operators to achieve the highest standards in hospitality. The addition of these two iconic hotels will further support our ability to increase the direct and indirect economic contributions of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, as well as confirm its position as the region’s capital of the business tourism sector."

Abu Dhabi is set to host a number of mega-events starting from February 2021, including IDEX and NAVDEX, which will stimulate demand for rooms and ensure hotels are operating at optimal capacity.

The resorts will join ADNEC’s portfolio of hotels and properties immediately.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Company Abu Dhabi London Bani February From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

1 minute ago

Sindh collects Rs 52916 mln taxes during FY from J ..

5 minutes ago

Germany, Poland, Sweden to expel Russian diplomats ..

5 minutes ago

Ensuring justice must be the first priority of jud ..

7 minutes ago

US Congressman Ron Wright Dies After Battle With C ..

7 minutes ago

DRAP holds training session on COVID-19 vaccine ad ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.