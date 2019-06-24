ADNEC to promote key defence shows at ARMY-2019 in Russia

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A delegation from Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, is participating in the International Military-Technical Forum ‘ARMY-2019’, which begins tomorrow in Moscow, Russia.

The forum is one of the most comprehensive defence exhibitions in the world, drawing the participation of 20 defence ministers from across the globe.

Anticipated to attract 1,200 major defence manufacturers and exhibitors from 14 countries around the world, the exhibition set to run untill 30th June, will showcase the latest land, sea and air defence systems, as well as unmanned technologies and robotic systems.

ADNEC’s participation in the event is in line with the company’s strategy to promote Abu Dhabi’s status as the global capital of business tourism.

ADNEC will leverage its participation in ARMY-2019 to highlight the key advantages of its specialised defence portfolio comprising the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2021; Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition, NAVDEX 2021; Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020; and Simulation Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX 2020.

These events have already received an overwhelming response from leading international defence exhibitors and specialised defence companies.

Saeed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of IDEX, said, "Attending these exhibitions is an excellent opportunity to explore global best practices in organising specialised defence exhibitions, directly interact with major international exhibition organisers, and discuss with them the latest industry developments."

Meanwhile, the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX 2020 and SimTEX 2020 is continuing its preparations for the dual event, which will be co-organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces from 23rd to 25th February, 2020, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADNEC, a major contributor to the emirate’s non-oil GDP growth, delivered an impact worth AED3.41 billion on the Abu Dhabi economy in 2018, taking the total value of its contribution to the local economy since its inception in 2005 to AED32 billion.