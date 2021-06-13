​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has won the 2021 Human Resources Award, from the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry (UFI), further cementing the company’s proven excellence.

The Human Resources Award honours and recognises outstanding initiatives in organisations that have allowed employees to successfully carry out remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award highlights the involvement of the senior leadership, the role of the HR department and the outcomes, both within the company and from an external point of view.

Given the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company robust business continuity processes, ADNEC’s operations during 2020 were both smooth and seamless. ADNEC initiated strategies to ensure all group facilities were updating systems and processes, making sure that the company was ready for the reopening phase. ADNEC also worked diligently throughout the last year to communicate with clients to reschedule their events, while supporting them in achieving their commercial and strategic goals. This was of key importance to maintaining business relationships and planning for the future effectively.

"We are proud to have won the Human Resources Award from the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry . This award confirms the levels of excellence and leadership demonstrated by the teams at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, and the effectiveness of our remote working system that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed in strengthening our efforts towards the continuity of the company's operations, according to the highest levels of efficiency and flexibility," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC.

"This award reinforces ADNEC's willingness to launching strategic programmes and initiatives that put its employees at the top of its priorities. This has been reflected by results and achievements at a corporate level through the commitment of our employees to achieve plans and projects so that we can continue our path towards leading the business tourism sector, despite the challenges the world has witnessed recently," he added.