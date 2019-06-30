UrduPoint.com
ADNEC Wins Award In Convention Centre Management Excellence

Sun 30th June 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, has received the International Association of Convention Centres’, AIPC, Innovation Award for its new innovative meeting space, 'The Hive'.

ADNEC won the industry recognition following stiff competition from seven leading international venues across seven countries including Australia, Finland, South Africa, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Russia. Company representatives accepted the accolade at a gala dinner held during AIPC’s 2019 Annual Conference and 61st General Assembly that concluded in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Hive, the first of its kind facility in the middle East and North Africa, MENA, region, articulates ADNEC’s priority to cater to the rapidly evolving requirements of meeting organisers and the event community through offering a new kind of venue experience for conducting meetings. The space is designed to transform delegates into participants with the objective of enhancing the event experience.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Chairwoman of ADNEC, said, "We are honoured to receive this important industry endorsement that validates ADNEC’s significant contributions towards developing business industry through offering innovative solutions and best-in-class services. The accolade will enhance ADNEC’s competitiveness, while recognising its crucial role in achieving sustainable development."

For his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "This latest accolade brings the total number international awards won by ADNEC to 98, reiterating the success of our strategy in developing innovative programmes that enhance the competitiveness of our venue infrastructure and services. We are confident that this recognition will enable us to attract more specialised international events to our venues in the years to come."

