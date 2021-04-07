ADNEC wins multiple awards at the Middle East Event Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has won two accolades at the middle East Event Awards (MESE), further cementing the company’s proven excellence.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company was recognised as the ‘Best Employer of the Year, 2020’ in the events industry, following its presentation of its core mission, vision and values alongside the company’s commitment to developing experienced and talented employees. ADNEC Services, ADNEC Group’s events services arm, also received ‘Best Association/Corporate Meeting’ for the entity’s work and management of the tenth session of the World Urban Forum. At the first time the event was held in an Arab nation, ADNEC Services handled the entire event, from conception to execution.

Held virtually from Dubai, the award ceremony recognised and celebrated central figures in the events industry. A total of 28 categories were presented during the award ceremony, which presented winners for the 2020 and 2021 editions. There was a record number of nominations, with over 400 entries submitted, presenting stiff competition. The awarding of both accolades demonstrates ADNEC’s continued leadership in the regional and global events and business tourism industry.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC, commented: "Winning these two awards adds to ADNEC’s achievements and it is a source of great pride to be recognised in these important categories. ADNEC’s important win for Best Employer of the Year demonstrates our commitment to our people. Our sustained efforts to host international exhibitions, meetings, and conferences cements Abu Dhabi as the region’s hub for business tourism."

"Receiving these awards supports ADNEC’s vision and mission to be the leading venue in the MENA region, and further demonstrates our key values: striving for excellence, working together, being creative and innovative, and being passionate about what we do." Al Dhaheri concluded.

The Middle East Event and Exhibition Awards gathers key players of the industry to recognise and reward the outstanding individuals, teams and companies that have been involved in creating some of the best events in the world, including marketers, designers, suppliers, planners and many more.