ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a subsidiary of ADQ (Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company) is co-operating with the public health authorities in the United Kingdom in turning ExCeL London, an exhibition venue within the ADNEC Group, into an emergency field hospital for the treatment of patients who have been infected with COVID-19.

In a statement Saturday, ADNEC has expressed its sympathies with all those around the world affected by the global pandemic. The company also highlighted the importance of everyone playing a role in national and international efforts across borders, by working with the government to combat the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives. It also confirmed is confidences in the ability of medical teams in the United Kingdom to surpass the challenges posed by this crisis.

ADNEC and ExCeL London are fully co-operating with the National Health Service of the UK and all relevant parties with the aim to provide all available necessary capabilities to facilitate medical teams. In addition, ADNEC and ExCeL London will provide all necessary technical and logistical support to sustain the functionality of the venue’s facilities in accordance with the highest global standards.

This co-operation is aligned with ADNEC’s strategy, which aims to support all national and international initiatives that will mitigate the impact of the COVID-19, by providing the capabilities, facilities and infrastructure to the concerned authorities on all local and international levels.

Since ADNEC acquired the centre in 2008, the Group has worked diligently to develop all Excel London infrastructure – a strategy that has resulted in its readiness, flexibility, and ability to employ these facilities for all requirements when needed at a time of crisis.

ADNEC appreciates the efforts made by medical and security work teams at the local and international level to overcome the current challenges experienced by countries all over the world.

NHS Nightingale Hospital will have a capacity of 4,000 beds and will be able to provide a comprehensive range of medical support facilities for those infected with COVID-19. The hospital shall contain two wards, each of which can hold 2,000 people.

ExCeL London is London’s largest international exhibition and convention centre and was acquired by ADNEC is 2008. The venue includes London’s only International Convention Centre, ICC London which was opened in 2010 with funding by ADNEC. With ADNEC’s support, ICC London was able to host more ICCA-rated events and large scale corporate conventions therefore bringing more events to London and boosting its economy and enhancing its infrastructure through several developmental phases and created an economic impact through the business tourism sector.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital is expected to open to patients next week, and will be immediately used to provide care to those suffering with severe symptoms of COVID-19. Both ADNEC Group and ExCeL London are co-ordinating closely with the British health authorities to ensure the smooth establishment of the medical facility, alongside ensuring that medical practitioners are provided with as much support as required to facilitate the provision of care to patients.

Based in the London Docklands of the capital city of the UK, ExCeL London holds capacity for 70,000 people. The exhibition centre is one of ADNEC’s portfolio of conference venues, alongside the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Al Ain Convention Centre in Al Ain.