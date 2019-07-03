UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNIC Completes Conversion Of Mandatory Convertible Bonds To Shares

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:15 PM

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertible bonds to shares

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, ADNIC, has completed the conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds it issued on 15th June 2016 into shares after reaching their three-year term.

Following the conversion on 15th June 2019, ADNIC’s paid up capital increased to AED570 million and the total number of ADNIC shares to 570 million.

The 195 million newly converted shares are listed on the Abu Stock Exchange under the Symbol "ADNIC converted shares 2" and are traded separately from ADNIC shares (Symbol "ADNIC").

"ADNIC converted shares 2" will be entitled for dividends related to ADNIC’s 2019 net profit, subject to approval at ADNIC’s 2020 AGM, on a pro rata basis from 16th June 2019 until 31st December 2019.

Following the conclusion of ADNIC’s 2020 AGM and the approval of any dividend payments, shares under the Symbol "ADNIC converted shares 2" will cease and then be added with ADNIC shares under the Symbol "ADNIC."

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Abu Dhabi June December 2016 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

57 seconds ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

South Korean general sacked for failing to detect ..

49 minutes ago

Tennis:Wimbledon results on Wednesday

49 minutes ago

Partnership to help address climate related challe ..

49 minutes ago

Police issue performance report of last month

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.