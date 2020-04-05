(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, ADNIC, has contributed AED3 million to Ma’an Abu Dhabi towards the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme to support the UAE community in addressing the impact of COVID-19.

ADNIC commends the UAE authorities for taking fast and decisive action to fight against the spread of COVID-19 and extends its gratitude to the brave and dedicated work being done by medical professionals and front-line personnel. "Their collective efforts to protect the safety and well-being of people has been exceptional and is a testament to the values of the UAE." said an ADNIC statement issued on Sunday.

ADNIC has taken a number of steps to support its customers during the outbreak. In support of the national efforts to address the impact of COVID-19 and in line with the preventative measures taken by local authorities, ADNIC has become one of the first insurance companies in the UAE to arrange for teleconsultation facilities for insured members with various medical providers.

With the current situation making it difficult for people to visit a doctor, ADNIC is offering customers reassurance with easy access to consultations in this time of need.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, "ADNIC is proud to support the UAE Government and community in navigating the different challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In challenging times, it is essential that the business community utilises its resources to help those who need it most."

"I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their continued support," he added.