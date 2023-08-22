Open Menu

ADNIC Introduces Motor Insurance Solution For Renewals Using UAE Pass

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) recently introduced a hassle-free solution for motor insurance renewals, integrated within the UAE Pass digital vault, allowing customers to renew their policies online.

The new process eliminates the need to input information or upload documents manually and will allow information to be integrated automatically from ADNIC’s database when logging in to the UAE Pass app, enhancing data accuracy and minimising the risk of security breaches.

Stefano Nalin, EVP – Chief business Development Officer, said, “This solution was developed with our customers in mind. Integrating UAE Pass for motor renewals marks a significant milestone for ADNIC as we continue to prioritise customer experience and digital innovation. By offering a simple, secure, and user-friendly solution, we are committed to making processes more secure and seamless for our valued customers.”

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

9 minutes ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

19 minutes ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

24 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

36 minutes ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

43 minutes ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

10 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

12 hours ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East