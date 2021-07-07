ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide health insurance scheme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), a leading regional multi-line insurance provider for both corporate and individual customers, has partnered with Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) to provide health insurance plans for registered investors and entities.

The agreement was signed by Alya Al Tamimi, Vice President - Branches and Direct Sales of ADNIC and Ali AlSuwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Free Zone.

Under the agreement, AFZ registrants will benefit from a variety of exclusive pre-underwritten plans tailor made to their needs without the need to submit an individual application form, delivering a seamless customer journey experience.

The free zone is home to more than 9,000 companies, investors, and entrepreneurs from over 160 countries.

Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC, said, "We are delighted to support Ajman Free Zone in its efforts to provide exceptional benefits to entities and individuals. The agreement will provide access to tailored health insurance schemes that will be an added benefit contributing to the free zone’s ever-growing success.

This partnership entrusts ADNIC to serve as a key touch point to all insurance related services, and we look forward to acknowledge that trust by providing an exceptional experience to all."

Ali AlSuwaidi remarked, "At Ajman Free Zone, we hold the healthcare sector in high regard, given its contribution not only to our economy, but also to our society. We are pleased with this strategic partnership with ADNIC, especially since healthcare is one of the most vital sectors that continue to be a priority in our present and future goals. This achievement, in line with customer welfare as a focus value of AFZ, will empower us to offer more value-added services to our esteemed partners. AFZ is always committed to collaborating with the best industry players and expanding our already-existing partnerships to offer more efficient services and an attractive environment for the health and happiness of investors, companies, customers, and employees."