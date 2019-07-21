ADNIC recognised as ‘UAE’s most outstanding in corporate insurance services’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, ADNIC, has been adjudged 'Most Outstanding in Corporate Insurance Services - UAE' by the Corporate LiveWire Innovation and Excellence Awards 2019.

The Innovation and Excellence Awards are organised by Corporate LiveWire, a quarterly publication based in the UK, which provides information and analysis on the latest global developments to business professionals and the corporate finance sector.

The awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals that take an innovative approach to demonstrate exceptional business performance on a consistent basis.

ADNIC was awarded for its commitment to offer and deliver innovative insurance solutions to customers by continuously investing in the latest technological advancements in the digital domain.

Earlier this year, ADNIC launched its WhatsApp Business service, enabling customers to reach out in a secure and encrypted environment.

Commenting on the award, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President - Shared Services at ADNIC, said, "Innovation is one of the cornerstones of our business, and we strive to differentiate ourselves by providing a diverse line of advanced services and innovative solutions to our customers. This international recognition is a testament to ADNIC’s commitment to be at the forefront of the insurance sector, and we will continue to deliver on our customer-centric strategy; a core value that we pride ourselves on upholding."

ADNIC has been previously recognised by the Corporate LiveWire Awards, garnering accolades for innovation in 2018, 2017 and 2015.