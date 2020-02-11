UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNIC Reports Net Profit Of AED284.3 Million In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

ADNIC reports net profit of AED284.3 million in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, ADNIC, today reported its full year financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019, announcing a net profit up 20.7 percent year-on-year to AED284.3 million.

According to ADNIC’s press release, gross written premium increased by 29 percent year-on-year to AED3.76 billion and net technical profit increased by 1.6 percent to AED143.7 million.

ADNIC’s performance in 2019 has enabled the board of Directors to recommend the distribution of a cash dividend of 30 fils per share.

Commenting on ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, "We are pleased to report Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company’s financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019.

ADNIC recorded a robust set of financial metrics which are a testament to the company’s fundamental strengths and the commitment of its employees."

Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC, said, "The year 2019 marked another successful year for ADNIC, characterised by strong growth across key lines of business. This performance is testament to the company’s unwavering commitment towards prudent underwriting of risks and sound investment portfolio management."

Related Topics

Business Company Abu Dhabi December 2019 Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Family and fans commemorate Asma Jahangir

19 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir shuts to mourn Maqbool Bu ..

33 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

33 minutes ago

EU Should Take Part in Libya Ceasefire Monitoring ..

33 minutes ago

Karak police arrest 561outlaws in one month

42 minutes ago

Iranians rally on 41st anniversary of shah's ouste ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.