ADNIC reports net profit of AED284.3 million in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, ADNIC, today reported its full year financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019, announcing a net profit up 20.7 percent year-on-year to AED284.3 million.

According to ADNIC’s press release, gross written premium increased by 29 percent year-on-year to AED3.76 billion and net technical profit increased by 1.6 percent to AED143.7 million.

ADNIC’s performance in 2019 has enabled the board of Directors to recommend the distribution of a cash dividend of 30 fils per share.

Commenting on ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, "We are pleased to report Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company’s financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019.

ADNIC recorded a robust set of financial metrics which are a testament to the company’s fundamental strengths and the commitment of its employees."

Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC, said, "The year 2019 marked another successful year for ADNIC, characterised by strong growth across key lines of business. This performance is testament to the company’s unwavering commitment towards prudent underwriting of risks and sound investment portfolio management."