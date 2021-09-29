UrduPoint.com

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 Now Extended To Family Members Aged 6 To 70

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) All family members aged six to 70 years old are now permitted to participate in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on 26th November, with organizers Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today confirming the newly expanded age categories.

Oragnisers said the much awaited and one of the most popular fixtures of the Abu Dhabi sporting Calendar is back bigger and better for a third edition. With the expanded age categories, families are encouraged to participate in the 2.5KM or 5KM runs. There is of course the more challenging 10KM, full 42.2KM marathon races and new for 2021, the Marathon Relay for teams of two. Whatever the distance, all participants will run along the picturesque corniche of the UAE’s iconic capital as part of a special day out.

Whether participants run or walk the 2.5KM, 5KM and 10KM races of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021, all runners will start at 18th Street then head out along the Corniche and loop around Qasr Al Hosn, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and most beautiful historical stone buildings. Runners will then pass the Emirates Heritage Village, home to one of the tallest flagpoles in the world, before making their way behind Marina Mall and up and down King Abdulla Street, before returning to the Corniche for a final loop of Qasr Al Hosn.

ADSC continues to prioritize the health and welfare of all participants and spectators in coordination with the relevant government agencies to ensure a successful and safe event. The marathon will take place with robust safety precautions in place, requiring participants over 16 years old to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Those under 16 years old will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Runners who registered to take part in the 2020 event shall be automatically registered for the 2021 event, at no additional cost. No further action will be required and runners will be contacted to confirm their participation.

With limited slots available and already over 4,000 registered participants, runners are encouraged to sign up at the earliest for any of the available entries across all categories, including the Marathon (AED 350), Marathon Relay – Teams of 2 (AED 550), 10KM (AED 150), 5KM (AED 75) and 2.5KM (not-timed, AED 50). To register, please visit: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/.

