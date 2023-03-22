ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) and ADNOC have today confirmed that the next edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on December 16th, 2023.

Following the announcement by President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability”, the fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will place even greater emphasis on sustainability, with several initiatives focused on minimizing the environmental impact of the event and reducing waste.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon underpins ADNOC and ADSC’s efforts to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles, providing support and training to runners of all abilities, including People of Determination, to enable them to start or continue their health and wellness journey.

“We are thrilled to announce the new ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon date,” said Suhail Abdulla AlAreefi, Executive Director of the Events Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “The 2022 edition, held on a stunning new city course that covered the UAE capital’s most prominent landmarks, was a huge success, attracting more than 20,000 participants from across the UAE and beyond.”

“The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has cemented its place on the running Calendar as a platform to engage in physical activity and pursue a healthy, active lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming even more participants and spectators to the fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.”

Dr. Saif Al Nasseri, ADNOC’s Group Human Capital Director, said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is now established as a major sporting event and we are delighted to kick-start the countdown to this fifth edition.

Together with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we are placing sustainability at the heart of the event and taking measures to ensure an eco-friendlier race. ADNOC continues to prioritize sporting initiatives that positively contribute to the wellbeing of our community, and we are confident that the fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will build on the success of the past four races, inspiring our community to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

As well as the flagship race on December 16th, organisers are delighted to announce that the Marathon Race Series will once again provide year-round engagement and training opportunities, designed to help runners prepare for the main event. The first community race will take place in Abu Dhabi on September 2nd and will be a shorter-distance indoor run. The second event is scheduled for October 7th in Al Ain. The series will conclude on November 4th at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, with a half marathon event.

In preparation for the Marathon, a free eight-month training programme will be launched after Ramadan. Led by experienced coaches, sessions will be provided across the UAE and are designed to help runners of all levels prepare for their chosen distance.

The fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is now open for registrations https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/.

Those who register before the end of April can take advantage of a 30 percent ‘early bird’ discount on all Marathon event distances. Marathon registrants will also receive a 30% discount code for the Community Race Series.

