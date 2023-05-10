UrduPoint.com

ADNOC And Baker Hughes Collaborate To Advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:45 PM

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) ADNOC and Baker Hughes announced today an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialisation of technology solutions for green and low-carbon
hydrogen, as well as graphene.

The agreement, which follows a strategic technology collaboration agreement signed between the two companies in November 2022, will see ADNOC collaborate with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to study and pilot, the deployment of innovative solutions from Baker Hughes’ hydrogen portfolio.

These include new growth stage decarbonisation technologies Baker Hughes has invested in across the graphene, methane pyrolysis and next-generation electrolysis spaces.
The agreement was signed at the UAE CLIMATE TECH conference in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policy makers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonisation.

The collaboration builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonisation projects by 2030.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate, said, “The unique properties of graphene make it a promising agent to help decarbonise a variety of hard-to-abate sectors while hydrogen can serve to accelerate decarbonisation as it does ADNOC Classification: Public not generate any carbon emissions at point of use. Across ADNOC, we are proactively pursuing a strategy to accelerate the production and deployment of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen. We look forward to working in partnership with Baker Hughes, and its venture companies, as part of our continuing journey to transform, decarbonise, and future proof the way we provide energy to the world.

Within the agreement, ADNOC will leverage Baker Hughes’ extensive hydrogen expertise and broad portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale, helping to decarbonise operations. The collaboration will include exploring the application of three emerging technologies that Baker Hughes has invested in.

1) Piloting next-generation electrolyser technology from Nemesys, to explore the possibility of installing and operating an electrolyzer at the ADNOC Research and Innovation Centre (ADIRC) in Abu Dhabi, building on the centre’s growing portfolio of technology development capabilites.
2) Field testing methane plasma technology from Levidian to capture carbon in the form of high
quality graphene and hydrogen in ADNOC Gas’ facilities. The graphene produced will be tested for industrial use cases by researchers at Khalifa University (RIC-2D).
3) Testing the use of Ekona Power’s growth stage methane pyrolysis technology to produce low-Green House Gases (GHG) intensity hydrogen.

“We are proud to support ADNOC on its continuing journey to deploy new climate technology solutions that can advance the global energy transition,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes
Chairman and CEO. “Collaboration is crucial to supporting and accelerating the growth of low carbon energy sources. This agreement is a further testament to Baker Hughes’ strategy and commitment toward transforming the energy industry to support global climate change goals."

Baker Hughes has been a longstanding strategic partner to ADNOC, deploying advanced technologies and solutions across the energy value chain.

