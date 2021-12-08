UrduPoint.com

ADNOC And GE To Develop Decarbonization Roadmap For Power Generation In ADNOC’s Downstream And Industry Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

ADNOC and GE to develop decarbonization roadmap for power generation in ADNOC’s downstream and industry operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) today announced a joint cooperation initiative to develop a decarbonization roadmap that includes reducing carbon emissions from gas turbines used to power ADNOC’s downstream and industry operations, including at the world-scale Ruwais Industrial Complex, in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This initiative further supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and strengthens ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers. The announcement follows the recent clean power agreement between ADNOC and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and enhances ADNOC’s pathway to decarbonization while enabling sustainable future growth.

Ahmed Omar Abdulla, Senior Vice President, Refining & Petrochemical Asset Management, ADNOC said: "ADNOC’s initiative with GE reinforces our commitment to support the UAE’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and our ongoing commitment to decarbonizing our operations. This agreement is in line with our energy transition strategy and underscores our commitment to sound environmental stewardship while meeting the needs of the world’s growing energy demands. Working together with GE to develop sustainable solutions for power generation also furthers our ambitions to progress hydrogen as a future fuel and will leverage our industry-leading capabilities in carbon capture and storage."

Under the terms of the initiative, ADNOC and GE will explore using hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels for lower-carbon power generation; evaluating introducing ammonia as a fuel to power ADNOC’s GE gas turbines; integrating carbon capture solutions at ADNOC’s power generation facilities; and joint research and development (R&D) programs to develop innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions from gas-based power generation.

Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, middle East, and Africa, said: "Energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, smelters, petrochemicals, aviation, and others, will play an important role in the UAE’s energy transition. Hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels, ammonia, and carbon capture solutions, offer pathways to near-zero carbon emissions from gas power generation, without compromising on the reliability of electricity supplies – this is critical for industrial growth. We are honored to work with ADNOC to explore solutions to decarbonize their gas turbines and thank them for their trust in us."

The announcement is a continuation of ADNOC and GE’s cooperation to enhance the performance and sustainability of ADNOC’s operations. ADNOC and GE recently enhanced the efficiency and performance of ADNOC Refining’s General Utilities Plant (GUP) in Ruwais, with upgrades to installed GE gas turbines increasing power output while utilizing the same amount of fuel. Through this new initiative, GE helps bring its industry leading hydrogen experience to ADNOC. Globally, more than a hundred GE gas turbines have operated on fuels that contain hydrogen, accumulating over 8 million operating hours.

The GUP provides electricity and water to the entire Ruwais Industrial Complex. ADNOC is also enhancing the performance and sustainability of the GUP with the development of a waste heat recovery facility. Upon completion of this facility in 2023, the innovation will increase the thermal efficiency of the site by nearly 30%.

GE has contributed to the development of the energy sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for over 80 years. Today, GE-built power generation technologies are installed in up to 350 sites across the region, generating up to half of the GCC’s power.

Related Topics

Africa World Electricity Water Europe UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Progress Same United Arab Emirates Middle East SITE Gas From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince departs Abu Dhabi

Saudi Crown Prince departs Abu Dhabi

37 seconds ago
 Brussels Says Aware of China-Lithuania Customs Iss ..

Brussels Says Aware of China-Lithuania Customs Issue, Working to Clarify It

3 minutes ago
 Over 100 Million Japanese Had At Least 1 Dose of C ..

Over 100 Million Japanese Had At Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

5 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Counselor Travels to Asia for Talks ..

US State Dept. Counselor Travels to Asia for Talks on Stability, Maritime Order- ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Will Announce by Friday a Russia-NATO Meetin ..

Biden Will Announce by Friday a Russia-NATO Meeting to Discuss Moscow's Concerns ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Commission Offers Member States to Codify Polic ..

EU Commission Offers Member States to Codify Police Cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.