ADNOC Announces Joining Of Mitsui, GS Energy To 'TA'ZIZ' To Develop World-scale Low-carbon Blue Ammonia Facility

Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ today announced that Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui) and the Republic of Korea’s (Korea) GS Energy Corporation (GS Energy) have agreed to partner with TA’ZIZ and Fertiglobe to develop the world-scale low-carbon blue ammonia facility at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais. The partnerships are expected to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in low-carbon fuels, capitalizing on the growing demand for blue ammonia as a carrier fuel for clean hydrogen.

The agreements highlight the exceptional international investor interest in TA’ZIZ and follow ADNOC and Fertiglobe’s recent sales of low-carbon blue ammonia demonstration cargos to customers in Japan and Korea.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, said, "The strategic partnerships with Mitsui and GS Energy, two of East Asia’s global energy champions, reflect ADNOC’s commitment to increase the production of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia. As the world embraces the energy transition, we will work closely with our new partners to jointly develop new hydrogen markets and applications for low-carbon ammonia to meet the needs of global export markets for the energy and industry markets in Japan and Korea.

"These important agreements strengthen our long-standing ties with the two countries in the fast-growing clean hydrogen economy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role as a global hub for low-carbon fuels and unlocking significant economic growth opportunities for the UAE."

Mitsui & Co. is a major global developer of energy and resources projects based in Japan, while GS Energy is a leading energy solutions company based in Korea. The agreements with both companies are subject to relevant regulatory and company approvals.

Kenichi Hori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, said, "We look forward to working with ADNOC and partners TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe and GS Energy to develop the first world-scale low-carbon ammonia project in the UAE. Mitsui has continued to enhance our relationship with ADNOC since we first began our participation in ADNOC LNG in 1973. Energy solutions remain a strategic focus area for Mitsui; thus, we are excited to commence this new business opportunity with ADNOC in light of global climate action. As a responsible member of the global business community, we will continue to contribute to creating an eco-friendly and sustainable future."

Yong Soo Huh, President and CEO of GS Energy Corporation, said, "GS Energy has a long-standing history of strategic partnership with ADNOC in many areas of the energy business. Today’s agreement for the development of world-scale blue ammonia project in UAE represents a meaningful next step in this shared journey, contributing to achieve the ultimate goal of net zero emissions."

In addition to becoming partners, Mitsui and GS Energy will, upon equity participation and supply commencement, off-take significant volumes of low-carbon blue ammonia to meet growing demand in the energy and industrial sectors in Japan and Korea, respectively.

The partnerships follow the recent project framework agreement signed between ADNOC and Fertiglobe to advance the production of low-carbon blue ammonia at TA'ZIZ, subject to relevant regulatory and company approvals.

Low-carbon blue ammonia is made from nitrogen and clean hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks, with the carbon dioxide by-product from hydrogen production captured and stored. Blue ammonia can be used as a low-carbon fuel across a wide range of industrial applications, including transportation, power generation and industries including steel, cement, and fertilizer production.

