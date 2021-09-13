UrduPoint.com

ADNOC Announces Offer Price Per Share For ADNOC Drilling IPO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:15 AM

ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Drilling IPO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today announced that it has set the offer price per share for the initial public offering of ADNOC Drilling Company at AED2.30, implying an equity value of $10 billion.

The offer price was determined by ADNOC, as the selling shareholder, and ADNOC Drilling, following investor engagement that saw significant strong initial demand indications from both local and international investors, ahead of the start of the subscription period, which opens today.

ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling believe the offer price per share provides investors with a highly attractive value proposition that reflects ADNOC’s long-term confidence in ADNOC Drilling’s growth trajectory.

This decision also reflects ADNOC’s prioritisation of a supportive aftermarket performance post-listing.

The decision to set the price per share also reiterates one of ADNOC’s key objectives to further support the growth, strength and diversification of the UAE and Abu Dhabi equity capital markets.

The subscription period for the ADNOC Drilling IPO opens today and will close on 23rd September for UAE retail investors and on 26th September for qualified domestic and international institutional investors. ADNOC Drilling is expected to list on the ADX on or around 3rd October, 2021.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Price September October Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

9 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

10 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

11 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.