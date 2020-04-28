UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Announces Ramadan Initiative In Partnership With ERC To Support UAE Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

ADNOC announces Ramadan initiative in partnership with ERC to Support UAE communities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced on Tuesday its annual Ramadan initiative to support UAE communities during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative is in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and builds on their existing collaboration as part of ADNOC’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme aimed at creating a positive and lasting social impact on local communities.

ADNOC’s Ramadan initiative provides a mechanism for ADNOC employees to donate funds that will help offer thousands of iftar meals and Ramadan boxes (Mir Ramadan), which contain essential food items to families and individuals in need. ERC will manage the donations, which will be donated by ADNOC employees.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Director, Executive Office Directorate at ADNOC, said, "Ramadan is a month of sharing and compassion and ADNOC is pleased to partner with Emirates Red Crescent to strengthen the reach of our annual Ramadan campaign and to enable our employees to give back to our local communities during these unprecedented times."

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the recipients and in line with social distancing precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this year’s food parcels will be delivered to beneficiaries instead of being distributed in Ramadan tents.

This partnership with ERC follows ADNOC’s ongoing community-focused initiatives to support local communities during this challenging period. Over 1,500 ADNOC employees have signed up as volunteers in the UAE Volunteers campaign launched to consolidate nationwide volunteering efforts to help combat COVID-19.

Some of the volunteers will be working in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to support healthcare workers in the field, distributing vital supplies to the community, and providing virtual support.

ADNOC is distributing 10,000 "Weqaya" kits containing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves as well as hand sanitisers to help protect members of the society. In addition, over 120 of ADNOC Distribution service stations across the UAE will be used to create awareness on health and safety precautions to adopt, in alignment with the UAE government’s "Stay at Home" campaign through online platforms.

In collaboration with the UAE health authorities, ADNOC Distribution, is supporting all national emergency ambulances refueling at its service stations nationwide.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat urges fight for selflessness

5 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi calls for establishment of ‘Ka ..

6 minutes ago

European Commissioner Johansson Says Organized Cri ..

12 minutes ago

France to unveil steps to lift virus lockdown

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

12 minutes ago

Ghost flour mills to be closed across Punjab: Seni ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.