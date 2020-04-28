ADNOC announces Ramadan initiative in partnership with ERC to Support UAE communities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced on Tuesday its annual Ramadan initiative to support UAE communities during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative is in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and builds on their existing collaboration as part of ADNOC’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programme aimed at creating a positive and lasting social impact on local communities.

ADNOC’s Ramadan initiative provides a mechanism for ADNOC employees to donate funds that will help offer thousands of iftar meals and Ramadan boxes (Mir Ramadan), which contain essential food items to families and individuals in need. ERC will manage the donations, which will be donated by ADNOC employees.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Director, Executive Office Directorate at ADNOC, said, "Ramadan is a month of sharing and compassion and ADNOC is pleased to partner with Emirates Red Crescent to strengthen the reach of our annual Ramadan campaign and to enable our employees to give back to our local communities during these unprecedented times."

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the recipients and in line with social distancing precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this year’s food parcels will be delivered to beneficiaries instead of being distributed in Ramadan tents.

This partnership with ERC follows ADNOC’s ongoing community-focused initiatives to support local communities during this challenging period. Over 1,500 ADNOC employees have signed up as volunteers in the UAE Volunteers campaign launched to consolidate nationwide volunteering efforts to help combat COVID-19.

Some of the volunteers will be working in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to support healthcare workers in the field, distributing vital supplies to the community, and providing virtual support.

ADNOC is distributing 10,000 "Weqaya" kits containing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves as well as hand sanitisers to help protect members of the society. In addition, over 120 of ADNOC Distribution service stations across the UAE will be used to create awareness on health and safety precautions to adopt, in alignment with the UAE government’s "Stay at Home" campaign through online platforms.

In collaboration with the UAE health authorities, ADNOC Distribution, is supporting all national emergency ambulances refueling at its service stations nationwide.