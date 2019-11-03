ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company,ADNOC, celebrated on Sunday the UAE’s Flag Day by raising the UAE flag across ADNOC sites.

In a flag raising ceremony on the Umm Shaif platform, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of ADNOC, hoisted the UAE flag in the presence of ADNOC employees who work around the clock to ensure a reliable supply of energy to the UAE and the world.

The first UAE offshore well was drilled at the Umm Shaif field on 14th January, 1958. Today, approximately 500 ADNOC employees are based on the platform, which is located approximately 85 kilometers offshore from Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, said: "UAE Flag day is an important occasion where we pay tribute to the founding fathers and celebrate the achievements of our wise leadership, who continue to work for the UAE’s glory and success.

"

"As we all come together, we are reminded of our country’s history and we celebrate with pride our identity and sovereignty as a nation," Dr. Al Jaber added.

Dr. Al Jaber and ADNOC employees congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the national occasion.