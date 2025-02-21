ADNOC Completes $2.84 Billion Marketed Offering Of ADNOC Gas Shares
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today the final offer price and successful completion of the marketed offering to institutional investors of 3.1 billion ordinary shares in ADNOC Gas plc.
This represents 4 percent of the issued and outstanding share capital of ADNOC Gas and will increase the company’s free float by 80 percent (to headline 9 percent).
The offering saw exceptional demand from institutional investors in the GCC and internationally, with a total oversubscription of 4.4x and was priced at AED3.40 per share, approximately 43 percent above the Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of AED2.37 per share, and represents a competitive 5 percent discount to the company’s closing share price of AED3.58 on 20th February 2025, being the last trading day ahead of the offering.
The offering raised gross proceeds of approximately $2.84 billion (equivalent to approximately AED10.4 billion). Settlement of the offering is expected to occur on or around 26th February 2025.
ADNOC Gas has continued to deliver consistent growth and profitability as evidenced by the company’s full year 2024 financial results, generating an adjusted net income of $5 billion (the highest since its IPO), with a net income of $1.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, in each case significantly ahead of the applicable Bloomberg consensus.
This strong performance is in line with the company’s most recent strategy update (announced in November 2024), outlining ADNOC Gas’ refreshed growth pipeline, including the planned future acquisition of Ruwais LNG and its progress in achieving its target of over 40 percent adjusted EBITDA growth by 2029.
ADNOC Group will continue to retain a majority 86 percent shareholding in the company and has also agreed to a restriction from selling further shares for a period of six months from the closing of the offering, subject to certain exceptions and unless waived by the Joint Global Coordinators.
A higher free float is also expected to provide a pathway towards inclusion in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Market Index and the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Emerging Market Index, which may take place at the next quarterly review, subject to ADNOC Gas meeting all the relevant inclusion criteria.
Index inclusion of ADNOC Gas would contribute to the diversification of the company’s investor base and significantly broaden awareness of its value proposition.
BofA Securities, Citi, EFG-Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and International Securities acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the offering.
Recent Stories
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent1 second ago
-
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares12 seconds ago
-
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 202515 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country1 hour ago
-
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy1 hour ago
-
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws2 hours ago
-
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high2 hours ago
-
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challenges persist10 hours ago
-
Experts call for AI-powered public goods to advance scientific research11 hours ago
-
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation11 hours ago
-
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme11 hours ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating World No2 Swiatek11 hours ago