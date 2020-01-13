ADNOC continues drive to deliver more energy, protect environment: Sultan Al Jaber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will continue its drive to deliver more energy, protect the environment, and remain best in class in sustainability, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, on Monday.

During his opening remarks at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020, Dr. Al Jaber welcomed participants to the sustainability week event and the Zayed Sustainability prize Awards Ceremony, noting, "Over the last decade, this platform has emerged as a global destination for sustainability, inspired by the legacy of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who was a committed humanitarian and a devoted advocate for sustainable development."

The Minister went on to note that breakthrough technologies have delivered unprecedented progress for humanity, with the first two decades of the 21st Century seeing life expectancy rates reaching new heights and global child mortality cut in half.

"However," Dr. Al Jaber stressed, "while human progress is accelerating, another key challenge is emerging. How to produce the energy and resources the world needs, while protecting the world we all share together."

He went on to highlight how the UAE has taken such a challenge "head-on" via the promotion and investment in advanced energy such as the Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Masdar.

"We have launched renewable energy projects totalling almost 12 GW here in the UAE, and across 25 countries around the world," he added.

Dr. Al Jaber continued, "Nationally, we have grown our renewable energy portfolio by over 400 percent in the last ten years, and we are well on track to double it again in the next ten."

He went on to highlight that in 2020 the UAE will become the first country in the region to deliver safe, commercial and peaceful nuclear power.

"In short, the UAE not only talks the talk, but walks the walk when it comes to delivering sustainable, clean energy," Al Jaber said. "We do this because it is right, and it makes perfect economic sense," he affirmed.

He then went on to highlight ADNOC's commitment to environmental stewardship, noting that the company will reduce green-house gas intensity by an additional 25% by 2030, along with the intent to plant 10 million mangroves in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, among other various sustainability initiatives.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform for accelerating the world's sustainable development.