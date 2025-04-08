ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct investments

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) As part of its commitment to advancing the UAE’s manufacturing industry, ADNOC continues to attract Local and foreign direct investment through strategic commercial agreements enabled by its successful In-Country Value (ICV) programme.
Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi, Director of ADNOC’s Commercial and ICV Directorate; Ali Foolathi, ADNOC Senior Vice President - Procurement Excellence & In-Country Value; and Jasim Saeed, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Group Procurement Operations, joined senior members of the ADNOC Commercial and ICV directorate at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) 2025.
Speaking on the significance of AIM 2025, Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi said, “The AIM Congress is a key platform that brings together corporate leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts to share strategies for attracting sustainable investment.
ADNOC’s involvement in AIM 2025 highlights its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s national economic agenda through our successful ICV programme and the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ initiative.
“By working in partnership with local and global manufacturers to exapand or set up new operations in the UAE, ADNOC will continue to create value, generate investment opportunities and empower national talent for sustained economic growth.”
Launched in 2018 with the support of local stakeholders and government partners, ADNOC’s ICV programme is designed to deliver greater value to the UAE by investing in local manufacturing, developing the national workforce, and accelerating industrial growth.
