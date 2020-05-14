ADNOC distributes 10,000 PPE kits to UAE communities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, has distributed 10,000 "Weqaya kits" containing personal protective equipment, PPE, to local communities as part of its support for the UAE Volunteers initiative.

The kits, which include masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, were distributed to the elderly, People of Determination, and others across 12 locations including 8 community development centres in the UAE, the company said in a statement.

The UAE Volunteers initiative is managed by Emirates Foundation and is in collaboration with government entities, voluntary groups, and the private sector.

ADNOC noted its support for the initiative has seen over 1,500 of its employees sign up as volunteers.

In addition, ADNOC said it is hosting a "Virtual Majlis" on its social media channels that is bringing together UAE government leaders and global experts to engage on the key issues facing the world today.

ADNOC, through its subsidiary, ADNOC Distribution, is also supporting healthcare professionals and all national emergency ambulances refuelling at its service stations nationwide, the company added.