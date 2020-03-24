ADNOC Distribution activates range of contactless payment options across stations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) ADNOC Distribution is helping customers stay safe and maintain social distancing on essentials journeys through a range of contactless payment methods across all its stations.

The mobile Pay option on the ADNOC Distribution App allows customers to identify the station they are at, select their fuel pump, choose their preferred fuel and the amount they would like, all without leaving their car.

The application communicates directly to the station pump, and the attendant can then fill up customer’s vehicle without the need for physical interaction. Payment is then deducted from the customer’s account within the App.

Cashless payment options, including Apple Pay and samsung Pay, are also available at all stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores – all payment devises will be cleaned and sanitized after every customer.

In addition, Smart Tag RIFD technology allows customers with installed Smart Tags to also pay from the comfort of their car through the ADNOC Distribution app at all smart-enabled stations.

"We understand that customers are concerned and want access to services in the safest possible way, whilst carrying out essential travel," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO at ADNOC Distribution.

He added, "We have a range of contactless payment methods that are available throughout both our stations and convenience -stores, so customers can access necessities, whilst continuing to implement suggested social distancing. The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our priority and we are continually working to ensure the highest levels of health and safety at all our stations."

The ADNOC Distribution App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Customers simply register using their Emirates ID and top up their online account to begin contactless refuelling at all ADNOC Distribution stations.