ADNOC Distribution Celebrates International Day Of Charity With Partnership With Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) ADNOC Distribution today marked the International Day of Charity, with the launch of its partnership with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts (Al Ghadeer), an Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) project.

ADNOC Distribution will be allocating retail space at select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores in Al Bateen, Mahwi, Al Ain and Dubai to showcase home accessory, stationery and gift items made by Al Ghadeer’s craftswomen.

Al Ghadeer is the UAE’s most comprehensive project with a focus on empowering underprivileged women through sustainable craftsmanship. Since its establishment in 2006 under the ERC, the project has provided women from different nationalities and ages with vocational training, designs, raw materials and marketing services to create culturally-inspired products to assist them in earning a dignified living and sustain traditional crafts.

Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said: "ADNOC Distribution measures its success by the quality and value it provides to society.

Our partnership with Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts stems from our standing commitment to give back and empower the local communities we serve, by offering local craftswomen an unmatched level of exposure to market their products through selected ADNOC Oasis convenience stores nationwide."

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary General for Marketing and Fundraising at ERC, said: "We are excited to partner with ADNOC Distribution on the International Day of Charity, providing us access to more consumers than ever before. This partnership firmly supports our mission to empower women in the community by providing them with the necessary resources to secure a good and honest living through craftsmanship and cultural conservation."

Observed annually on 5th September, the International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitising and mobilising people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.

