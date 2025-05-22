Open Menu

ADNOC Distribution Champions UAE-made Products At ADNOC Oasis Stores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:17 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer, joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) “Muntajat Watan’na” initiative at this week’s “Make it in the Emirates” exhibition (MIITE), held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Through this programme, ADNOC Distribution is showcasing the quality and innovation of UAE products, with select locally-made items featured prominently in ADNOC Oasis stores across the country until the end of the year.

ADNOC Distribution also announced its collaboration with the UAE Federal Youth Authority (FYA) to highlight Emirati-owned SMEs through its Youth Corner initiative, featuring brands such as Emirates Beekeepers, Banna Brothers, LIWA Hot Sauce and NUWA. Products from these home-grown brands will be available for sale as part of a three-month pilot at select UAE locations.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "By championing local brands and products, and forging strong partnerships with home-grown suppliers, ADNOC Distribution is helping to build resilient supply chains, empower Emirati entrepreneurs and support the UAE’s vision for a more self-reliant, sustainable economy."

ADNOC Distribution operated a pop-up ADNOC Oasis convenience store this week at MIITE, which, for the first time, featured 100 percent UAE-made products for sale.

The unique store showcased locally-roasted coffee, food, and speciality beverages, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s food industry.

The pop-up store reflects ADNOC Distribution’s broader strategy to prioritise UAE-made products across its convenience retail network.

ADNOC Distribution also announced a new agreement with Al Ain Farms Group to supply dairy ingredients for ADNOC Oasis coffee, beverages and quick-service food.

These initiatives underscore ADNOC Distribution’s continued commitment to elevating the UAE’s industrial capabilities, empowering local talent, and promoting homegrown businesses.

The company remains focused on strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and manufacturing excellence, both through ADNOC Oasis and through its other product lines, such as the ADNOC Voyager lubricant line, which is proudly made in the UAE and exported to 47 markets worldwide.

ADNOC Distribution also fosters partnerships with both established and emerging UAE brands, including its recently announced strategic partnership with noon, the UAE’s leading homegrown digital delivery service.

