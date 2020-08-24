ADNOC Distribution completes development programme for UAE national employees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has trained 254 UAE national employees to take on leadership roles across its network of service stations.

‘Tomooh’ – meaning ambition in Arabic – is a customised frontline leadership programme developed in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT. Led by the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training, CERT, – the training arm of HCT, it enables the 75 women and 179 men who completed the course to take up leadership roles at ADNOC service stations.

The students undertook classroom training, held virtually to ensure the health and safety of all participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, covering leadership and management, interpersonal skills, finance, operations, human resources and sales and marketing. In addition, they undertook intensive onsite training at service stations across the UAE.

During an event to mark their completion of the course employees were addressed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of ADNOC Group, and the Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said, "The development of our people is integral to our future growth and success and, in line with the UAE’s Vision 2021, we are committed to fostering the talent of our UAE nationals.

"The ‘Tomooh’ programme was devised following feedback from our national employees, who cited an interest in the opportunity to take up customer-facing leadership roles within our extensive network of fuel and retail stations. It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with HCT, who provide a wealth of expertise in creating a tailored programme of development for our local talent, to support them in their career progression. I look forward to following the success of our first ‘Tomooh’ graduates as they embark upon this exciting journey with us."

Dr. Abdullatif AlShamsi, President and CEO, HCT, said, "Our partnership with ADNOC Distribution reflects our commitment to training and developing the local work-force, we equip them with skills that provide a gamut of career advancement opportunities. In-line with the progressive Emiratisation policies of the UAE Government, ‘Tomooh’ falls within our ‘fourth-generation’ framework which aims to instill skills of the 4th Industrial Revolution among Emiratis."

Many of the students have already begun the new challenge in their service station roles and a second enrollment in the ‘Tomooh’ programme is expected in 2021.