ADNOC Distribution Expands International Voyager Footprint To 19 Countries And First Foothold In Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel convenience retailer, is furthering its commitment to international expansion with the signing of two new distributors for ADNOC Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The contracts will supply a full range of Voyager lubricants, with confirmed volumes of 1,500,000 liters, and signify the company’s market entry into Africa. ADNOC Voyager is now available in 19 countries across three continents, spearheading the company’s global presence.

ADNOC Distribution has seen significant product growth in international markets including a distribution network spanning Asia, North and East Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as the middle East region.

ADNOC Distribution has doubled its international volumes over the past two years through a dedicated global growth strategy.

"We look forward to working with our new partners as we continue to expand into new global markets.

The quality of our product has garnered great interest internationally, and we offer a fully integrated lubricant value chain," said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution.

"We continue to grow in the coming years. We are constantly looking at market trends to ensure that we are engineering products that meet industry needs, not only here in the local UAE market, but worldwide. The launch of our dedicated Hybrid vehicle range last year is testament to this forward looking strategy."

ADNOC Voyager is manufactured using ADNOC’s high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC’s high paraffinic crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE. The high Viscosity Index (VI) of ADbase makes it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, whilst meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.

